A Republican-led effort to convene the state Legislature in an extraordinary session to try to settle whether Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham or lawmakers have the power to allocate federal funds went down in flames Thursday.
But the dispute between the executive and legislative branches of government appears to be far from over.
The lone Democrat who joined all 24 Republicans in the state House of Representatives and 15 Republican senators in support of a petition to convene a legislative session vowed to take the matter to the New Mexico Supreme Court.
"My office is preparing to file a lawsuit … next week to stop the governor from illegally and unconstitutionally spending these funds absent legislative appropriation," Sen. Jacob Candelaria, an Albuquerque attorney, tweeted.
"Standing on principle isn't always popular," he added. "Was easy for my Dem colleagues to challenge power of [former Republican Gov. Susana] Martinez. Such a fair weather commitment to the law."
To convene an extraordinary session, which was intended to either override the governor's line-item vetoes or negotiate an agreement on how the federal funds should be spent, 42 members of the House and 25 senators, or three-fifths of lawmakers from each chamber, needed to sign on.
Republican leaders in both chambers aren't giving up, either. After it was clear the effort to convene an extraordinary session had failed, they sent a letter to Attorney General Hector Balderas, a Democrat, asking for a legal opinion regarding the authority to "expend" $1.75 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
"While we find it troubling and inexcusable that so many of our Democratic colleagues are willing to acquiesce to the governor's effort to usurp the Legislature's 'power of the purse,' there is hope a favorable attorney general's opinion saying the governor does not have sole authority to spend these federal dollars might spur these reluctant legislators to change their position," the letter states. "We realize the legislative Democratic leadership may feel political pressure in allowing the governor to unilaterally spend $1.75 billion, but there are important constitutional separation of power issues that should never be abrogated because of political expediency."
The dispute is long-running, but it resurfaced in March when Lujan Grisham vetoed the Legislature’s plan to allocate $1.2 billion in expected federal aid, saying the legislative branch had overstepped its authority by allocating federal dollars. The governor asserts that authority falls to the executive.
