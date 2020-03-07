ALBUQUERQUE — U.S. House candidate Yvette Herrell came out of the state Republican convention Saturday ahead of the GOP competition in what will be a fierce fight for Congressional District 2.
With a plurality of Republican delegates pledging their support for Herrell, she’s ahead of former New Mexico Oil and Gas Association executive Claire Chase, who drew headlines recently over a theatrical television ad in which she shoots a “red flag” in protest of the recently signed law allowing police to seize firearms from a person deemed by a court to be a threat to themselves or others.
Herrell, a former state representative and real estate agent, received 168 votes to make it onto the ballot compared to Chase's 83 among 587 delegates and 690 total votes.
The third Republican candidate, businessman Chris Mathys, did not receive enough support from fellow Republicans to make it onto the ballot. He has the option of returning to the secretary of state with more signatures to be able to make the ballot.
But one thing is clear: Herrell is the clear favorite of many inner party members after Saturday’s convention in a district that is anticipated to be one of the most competitive congressional races in the country.
Herrell has been endorsed by North Carolina U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, who is now President Donald Trump’s chief of staff, the U.S. Freedom Caucus and a slew of others in the party. She fired up supporters at the convention with a passionate speech about religion.
"We must put God back in the conversation," Herrell said before the delegate vote. "We have taken God out of schools … and the left has pushed God out of our businesses, out of our government, out of our homes and if we’re not careful, out of our churches."
The House seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small, a first-term Democrat who won a district that supported Trump during his 2016 bid for the White House.
Torres Small voted to impeach the president, which her Republican opponents have and likely will continue to slam her for.
Political organizations in support of Trump have already poured hundreds of thousands of dollars in television and social media ads attacking the congresswoman for supporting the inquiry leading up to the historic U.S. House vote to impeach the president.
Herrell told reporters after the convention that Saturday is “a testament to all of our hard work and all the effort that we’ve put in. It clearly shows the momentum that we have going into this last 80 days or so of the primary.”
Chase raised $261,417 in the final months and has $588,519 cash-on-hand, according to the Federal Election Commission.
Herrell raised $188,005 during the final 2019 fundraising quarter and has $463,846 cash-on-hand.
But inner-party support at the convention does not necessarily translate to support from voters on the ground.
“I think people are excited about a newcomer. I’m running against somebody who’s been in the race for three years and we weren’t sure if we were gonna get out 20 percent. So to get above that, roughly 10 percent above that, we were very excited about the results so I’m happy,” Chase said.
Also Saturday, U.S. Senate hopeful Elisa Martinez, a Republican who wishes to receive the party nomination to battle U.S. Rep. Ben Ray Lujan in his bid for U.S. Senate, came out with more delegate support than primary opponent Mark Ronchetti, a former longtime Albuquerque meteorologist.
The other three Republican candidates in that race did not receive at least 20 percent of party member votes at the convention and so did not make the ballot.
New Mexico Republican Party Chairman Steve Pearce said Saturday that the enthusiasm at the convention shows that the party is poised to take back congressional seats in the November election.
Pearce, as party chairman, will not endorse any Republican candidates.
“But I think we’ve got a strong field in every single race from U.S. Senate all the way down to House. I think we’re gonna be competitive in all three seats. You can see the passion, the enthusiasm and I think that’s what it takes to win races,” he said.
