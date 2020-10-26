Two new lawsuits filed by Republican Party leaders allege Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver is failing to implement or enforce rules to ensure the security of absentee ballots and a well-monitored count.
The New Mexico Supreme Court issued an order Monday in one of the cases, directing Toulouse Oliver to respond by noon Tuesday to a challenge by top Republican legislators and clerks from four New Mexico counties asking for clarity on a provision in state law regarding the processing of absentee ballots.
The challenge — filed Saturday by House Minority Leader Jim Townsend, Senate Minority Leader Stuart Ingle and clerks in Lea, Catron, Chaves and Lincoln counties — says the secretary of state's guidance to county clerks on rules that regard verification of personal information on absentee ballots has been ambiguous and contradictory and is not being applied uniformly across counties.
The state Republican Party said in a news release Monday that GOP poll challengers have been denied access to election workers processing absentee ballots, despite a state law passed earlier.
For example, the lawsuit argues, the secretary of state's guidelines for county clerks say poll watchers can challenge a ballot if the envelope does not contain required information — such as the last four digits of the voter's Social Security number — but the guidelines also prohibits poll observes from viewing a voter's Social Security number.
"The SOS Guidance fails to explain how challengers can possibly present a challenge for failure to 'contain the required voter identification' if challengers are prohibited from viewing that information," the lawsuit says.
"One of the rights guaranteed by law to poll challengers is the ability to act as a check and balance to a County Clerk’s determination of whether to accept or reject a ballot," the plaintiffs said in the news release. "Multiple counties have denied Republican poll challengers the right to perform their duties, taking absentee ballots behind closed doors and out of sight of the very people who elect them."
A spokesman for the Secretary of State's Office said in an email Monday the allegations are unfounded.
"To have the Republican Party declare that duly elected County Clerks are purposefully deceiving the public is a worrying tactic ahead of a highly-charged election that has already seen far too many instances of intimidation and misinformation," spokesman Alex Curtas said.
"Our Office is confident that the absentee ballot processing procedures being followed throughout the state are in accordance with state law and voters should have confidence that their vote will be counted and that their personally identifying information will be protected in accordance with the law no matter if they vote by absentee ballot or vote safely in person,” he continued.
In addition to ordering Toulouse Oliver to respond to the petition, the State Supreme Court directed the plaintiffs to file a supplement to their petition, also by noon Tuesday, "providing their position with regard to the meaning of 'interposition of a challenge," as the phrase is used in a section of the law cited in the complaint that governs challenges to absentee ballots.
"At some point after receiving those responses, the Court will decide its next step," said Barry Massey, a spokesman for the Administrative Office of the Courts, in an email Monday. "Among the possibilities is scheduling oral arguments."
The Republican Party filed a separate election-related lawsuit against Toulouse Oliver on Monday in the state District Court in Santa Fe.
