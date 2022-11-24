Alibis are the constant companion of defeat. Losers always touch the same broad themes.
Ole Rudy says the poll workers looked kinda suspicious. They could have stuffed the ballot box while our trained observers were out having a smoke.
We had a lot of injuries, and all the noise the crowd made really put us at a disadvantage.
The referees were against us. We didn't get a call all day.
The county clerk was against us. We didn't file a formal challenge or anything, but several of us complained about the voting machines. We had a gut feeling those machines were rigged. The clerk wouldn't listen 'cause, like I said, she's biased.
Those sorts of apologists are hard at work on behalf of "Amarillo" Steve Pearce. They are using every bit of spin to deflect attention from Pearce's dismal won-loss record as chairman of New Mexico's Republican Party.
"In a blue state like New Mexico, going from blue to red is not a sprint. It's a marathon," Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a video backing Pearce for reelection.
McDaniel ignored the calendar and common sense. Pearce has had four years as state GOP chairman, ample time for the slowest jogger to reach the finish line.
Pearce's cronies sidestep his failures. Here's a fast recap starting from the top.
Republicans this month lost all 10 elections for statewide offices, including governor. An upstart Democrat defeated the only Republican to hold a New Mexico congressional seat.
Republicans remain at a 25-45 disadvantage in the state House of Representatives, as they have for almost all of Pearce's chairmanship. The only change occurred when Republicans drove out one of their own members, Rep. Phelps Anderson, after he voted to repeal a 1969 law criminalizing abortion. The fallout left the House with 45 Democrats, 24 Republicans and Anderson as an independent.
Pearce, 75, continues to draw opposition from within his ranks.
Sarah Jane Allen, vice chairwoman of the Bernalillo County Republican Party, says she will try to unseat Pearce in the Dec. 3 election to lead the GOP.
Allen, 48, is a homemaker and mother of six, including three adult daughters. One of Allen's campaign promises is to make Republicans relevant again by recruiting "credible, committed and coachable candidates."
She told me resistance to coaching cost one Republican state House candidate victory in this month's election. Allen declined to name the candidate.
Allen grew up on a farm of grain and cattle in Alberta, Canada. She has lived for 26 years in Albuquerque, where her husband, Brad, is a principal in a real estate company.
Allen joins Albuquerque attorney Robert Aragon in challenging Pearce. Aragon, 65, is a onetime Democrat who's been making inroads with Republican Party Central Committee members, especially in Santa Fe and Albuquerque.
Another potential candidate for the Republican chairmanship is Rodney Tahe of Gallup. Tahe, who turns 45 next week, works as a legislative adviser for the Navajo Nation.
He has until Friday to file for state Republican chairman but said he remained undecided.
Tahe was more definitive about what the Republicans need: "I think it's time for a change. Steve Pearce has had four years."
A registered Republican since he was 18, Tahe said his party choice was influenced by his Catholicism. Another factor, he said, was bad personal conduct by Democrats, notably then-President Bill Clinton.
Tahe had less to say about an episode involving his own conduct as a younger man. State records show he pleaded guilty to drunken driving in 2007. "I prefer not to comment," he said when asked about the case.
In return for Tahe's guilty plea, prosecutors dropped other charges of Tahe failing to stop after a crash that damaged a vehicle and not driving within a traffic lane.
The larger the field of candidates, the better the odds for Pearce. Electors for party chairman are about 500 members of the Republican State Central Committee. Pearce still has a base of support in that small group.
Bob Graham, a central committee member from Santa Fe, is committed to Aragon. But neither Graham nor other electors eager for a change can count out Pearce, who could win reelection without being especially popular.
"The election can be decided by a plurality. There's nothing in the rules for a runoff," Graham said.
If three challengers split the vote, Pearce could be reelected with 30 percent support. After the year Pearce has had, his apologists would declare it a landslide.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.