Alibis are the constant companion of defeat. Losers always touch the same broad themes.

  • Ole Rudy says the poll workers looked kinda suspicious. They could have stuffed the ballot box while our trained observers were out having a smoke.
  • We had a lot of injuries, and all the noise the crowd made really put us at a disadvantage.
  • The referees were against us. We didn't get a call all day.
  • The county clerk was against us. We didn't file a formal challenge or anything, but several of us complained about the voting machines. We had a gut feeling those machines were rigged. The clerk wouldn't listen 'cause, like I said, she's biased.

Those sorts of apologists are hard at work on behalf of "Amarillo" Steve Pearce. They are using every bit of spin to deflect attention from Pearce's dismal won-loss record as chairman of New Mexico's Republican Party.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

