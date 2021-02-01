Relative newcomer Michaela Chavez on Monday announced she would seek the Republican nomination for the 1st Congressional District if Rep. Deb Haaland is confirmed as U.S. Interior Department secretary.
Calling herself a "walkaway Democrat," Chavez, 39, was defeated in November by incumbent Sen. Bill O'Neill in the District 13 race. But the Albuquerque bookkeeper and mother of two said she is determined to give politics another try.
"I'm a big believer in being part of the solution," she said in a telephone interview Monday. "I'd like to see us get our country back to seeing eye-to-eye."
Chavez is one of three people to express interest in the nomination. The other two are Michelle Garcia Holmes, defeated by Haaland for the seat in November, and Albuquerque radio personality Eddy Aragon.
Chavez, who grew up in Albuquerque and attended the University of New Mexico and DeVry University, is married to David Chavez, who serves as the state Republican Party's treasurer.
The Republican State Central Committee will choose the nominee for a special election if Haaland is confirmed by the U.S. Senate.
Chavez acknowledged she may not be well-known within the Republican establishment, but said she's undaunted.
"What I'm proposing by running is to basically ask people to take a chance," she said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.