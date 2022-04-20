In a surprise schoolwide assembly Wednesday, Gabrielle Kahawai, a third grade teacher at Gonzales Community School, received a $25,000 Milken Educator Award.
She was honored for her "innovative, engaging teaching and the collaborative environment she fosters through building meaningful relationships with her students and their families," the Milken Family Foundation announced in a news release.
Kahawai is the second recipient in New Mexico, joining Loving High School’s Tyler Finch, who was awarded at an assembly Tuesday. They are two of 60 teachers nationwide awarded by the foundation this year.
The foundation noted that even at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Kahawai continued to provide her students with creative, hands-on learning and "activities that fostered a fun, interactive learning environment."
"Leading up to Halloween," the foundation said, "Kahawai assigned a scary-story writing project where students met with her individually to polish their drafts and then shared them through an app to collaborate with classmates and exchange feedback. This positive, enthusiastic environment was exceptional given the challenges of virtual teaching via Zoom."
Kahawai also began mentoring colleagues as they learned how to use technology supporting virtual learning. She meets with other teachers to address professional learning opportunities, plan lessons, analyze student data and collaborate on efforts to address individual student needs.
Kahawai also helped create a literary fair for Gonzales’ younger students and coordinated a hiking club for students and families on hikes in the Santa Fe National Forest.
Kahawai earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 2012 from New Mexico Highlands University.
In addition to the monetary award, she will join the national Milken Educator Network, a group of more than 2,800 top teachers, principals and specialists. "The network serves as a rich resource for fellow educators, legislators, school boards and others dedicated to excellence in education," the foundation said.