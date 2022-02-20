State Rep. Georgene Louis is out of step with the people she claims to serve. So is the Democratic Party of New Mexico based on its reaction to Louis’ recent legal troubles.
Santa Fe police stopped Louis for speeding on St. Francis Drive about 11:30 p.m. on Super Bowl Sunday. The severity of the case against her escalated quickly.
Sgt. Heinz De Luca smelled alcohol on Louis. How many drinks had she had?
“Two-ish,” said Louis, a Democrat from Albuquerque.
Her count expanded after De Luca inquired about the daylong total. Louis said she’d had two glasses of beer as well as vodka and soda, the amount never specified.
“Let me look in your eyes,” the sergeant said to Louis. He described them as watery or glassy.
Louis attempted a diversionary tactic.
“So, like, I haven’t had much sleep because, um, I’m not trying to, like, say anything, but, like, I’m a legislator, so we haven’t had much sleep,” Louis said, her rambling statement punctuated by a laugh.
De Luca had an evenhanded reply: “To me, you’re just another citizen, another driver, on the road.”
“Totally, totally, totally. We just haven’t had a lot of sleep,” Louis said.
She dragged out a sobriety test by regularly failing to follow the sergeant’s instructions. Louis often complained about the “crazy cold” temperature, which she said was 36 degrees.
After initially refusing to take a breath-alcohol test, Louis changed her mind. Her level was 0.17 percent, more than double the presumptive limit for intoxication for drivers. Police arrested her on suspicion of aggravated drunken driving.
I asked the New Mexico Democratic Party if Louis should remain in office and if state Chairwoman Jessica Velasquez believed Louis had attempted to improperly influence a police officer.
“We do not comment on these kinds of ongoing judicial processes, but we support Ms. Louis as she focuses on her family and her health,” party spokeswoman Miranda van Dijk wrote in an email.
“I also wanted to emphasize on background that officers have stated publicly that Ms. Louis cooperated fully with law enforcement. There is no evidence that she attempted to use her position as a legislator to influence these proceedings.”
Not true. Louis’ mention of her elected position was gratuitous.
A 44-year-old attorney, Louis knew the office she holds was irrelevant in the police investigation. The only issue was whether Louis was intoxicated and therefore a danger to pedestrians, other drivers and herself.
There’s more to this story regarding Louis’ political office.
Most New Mexico legislators display on their vehicles a special license plate emblazoned with the number of their district. Not Louis. She kept her legislative license plate inside her car, so it could not be seen by police.
She did so, it seems, because she didn’t have a valid vehicle registration. She also could not provide proof of automobile insurance.
If her alibi was that her eyes were wet or glassy from lack of sleep, she larded it with statements about her heavy workload as a lawmaker. Louis’ drinking had occurred on Super Bowl Sunday, when legislators had more downtime than usual.
Louis’ conduct was similar to that of then-Rep. Monica Youngblood, R-Albuquerque, who was arrested in 2018 at a DWI checkpoint.
An Albuquerque police officer smelled booze on Youngblood. The cop asked about Youngblood’s educational background before he explained what her sobriety test would entail. Youngblood told him she was a state representative, which had nothing to do with her level of education.
Democrats lambasted Youngblood. They had good reason. But now they excuse similar tactics by Louis and falsely claim she was a model of cooperation with police.
De Luca and a second officer asked Louis many times to remove her glasses. Louis refused, though no one expected her to read fine print. Police needed to monitor her eye movements to evaluate her sobriety, a job made harder by Louis wearing glasses.
There was a time when a politician could survive a conviction for drunken driving.
Then-Rep. Mimi Stewart, now president pro tem of the state Senate, pleaded guilty the same day of her arrest for drunken driving. But that was in 1999, when a lawmaker-turned-lawbreaker could hold on to power.
Stewart, D-Albuquerque, had led the way on legislation to close drive-up windows at liquor stores — a symbolic strike against drunken driving. Once arrested herself, she decided on a fast guilty plea and a public apology to remain in office.
This is a different era. Voters ousted Youngblood in 2018, and Sen. Richard Martinez, D-Ojo Caliente, in 2020 after he seriously injured two people while driving drunk.
Louis can resign from the Legislature or take her chances in a reelection campaign this year. The only difference is whether she leaves voluntarily or voters fire her.
