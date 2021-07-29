072821 jw camel feature1.jpg

Artist Don Kennell checks that everything is secured on his giant camel sculpture, titled Traverse, before sending it from La Puerta Originals on Wednesday in Santa Fe to the Googleplex in Mountain View, Calif. The 18-foot-tall, 6,000-pound statue will feature prominently inside Google’s headquarters.

 Jim Weber/The New Mexican

Artist Don Kennell checks that everything is secured on his giant camel sculpture, titled Traverse, before sending it from La Puerta Originals on Wednesday in Santa Fe to the Googleplex in Mountain View, Calif. The 18-foot-tall, 6,000-pound statue will feature prominently inside Google’s headquarters.

View (3) comments

(3) comments

Betsy Brandt

Oh I'm glad it's not the majestic horse going! She makes me smile every day coming into town on HW 14. Santa Fe needs to buy your horse! We can't lose her amazing presence. She is part of our landscape now. Thank you for your great uplifting work Don. It is so needed and appreciated by so many here.

Report Add Reply
Kevin Box

Go Big or go home, GO BIG DON!

Report Add Reply
Allen Olson

Sorry but that is a horse not a camel.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.