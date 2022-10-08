After the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, some women in Santa Fe looked to artistic expression to let out their frustration.

One group of artists decided to turn that work into political action with an art show meant to encourage people to vote in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

The Go Vote Roe art show brought together women artists of all ages to display their work at Chomp food hall and Desert Dogs Brewery and Cidery Taproom in downtown Santa Fe.

Popular in the Community