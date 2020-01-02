The challenger, Leo Jaramillo, says he really didn't throw a series of jabs at his more publicized political opponent on a holiday known for boozing.
"Please don't drink & drive," Jaramillo posted on Facebook on New Year's Eve.
Then he offered a few statistics and a promise of personal assistance.
"Average DUI: $10,000. Average Funeral: $7,500. Average Uber Ride: $12. Happy New Year my friends! Call me if you need a safe ride home."
Jaramillo included a depiction of a four-door car wrecked by an oversized glass of liquor.
Two days after his posting, Jaramillo announced he was running in the Democratic primary against state Sen. Richard Martinez, who will be sentenced next week to jail time for aggravated drunken driving and reckless driving.
Jaramillo, a 43-year-old Rio Arriba County commissioner, told me he wasn't trying to call more attention to Martinez's troubles.
"No, it's something I've posted last year and the year before. I also did it when there were free taxi rides, when Santa Fe still had a taxi," Jaramillo said.
Martinez, a retired Magistrate Court judge who is beginning his 20th year in the Senate, was wounded politically even before he had an opponent. But the initial damage was a nick.
After a judge convicted him, Martinez relinquished his chairmanship of the Senate Judiciary Committee. It was a hollow gesture.
Fellow senators would have stripped Martinez of the chairmanship if he hadn't surrendered it first. Going quietly was the less embarrassing route for Martinez.
But Martinez, 66, already had said he would run for a sixth term in the Senate, even if he was convicted of a crime.
Jaramillo estimates he will have to raise $80,000 to run an effective campaign.
State records show Martinez raised $120,107 in 2012, when he last had a contested primary. He spent $121,494. He was unopposed in the general election, as Republicans continued their habit of waving a white flag in most legislative races in the Santa Fe area.
Martinez faced no competition in 2016, but he reported campaign contributions of $98,267 and expenses of $47,215. Some of his spending was for donations to fellow Democrats in competitive elections.
Though Jaramillo has been in the Senate race for only a day, he has made his first promise. He said he will resign from his county commission seat if he defeats Martinez and goes on to win the general election.
"I think I would have to," Jaramillo said.
He is the chief of staff and administrative officer of Los Alamos National Laboratory. Jaramillo said he has had to use vacation time from that job to attend to county government business. He doesn't have enough time to hold two public offices and work at the lab.
His entry in the Senate race is a victory for the public. It appeared Martinez might again be unopposed, even after injuring two people while driving drunk. Jaramillo's emergence gives Democratic voters a choice.
The wreck Martinez caused occurred the night of Friday, June 28. He crashed his Mercedes SUV into the rear of a Jeep that was stopped at a red light in Española. He hit the Jeep with enough force to knock it into a lane of traffic.
Martinez remained silent at his trial. His lawyer did all the talking, calling the crash an accident.
Prosecutors had the best evidence that Martinez committed crimes. They played police video of him after the wreck.
Martinez admitted to drinking beer. He eventually changed that story, saying he'd had three glasses of wine.
His eyes were glassy and he failed sobriety tests, including counting backward from 31 to 14. A sober driver would have aced that test in seconds.
Martinez refused a breath-alcohol test. This became one reason a charge against him was elevated to aggravated drunken driving. Causing injuries to the occupants of the Jeep was the other.
Under state law, Martinez's conviction for reckless driving carries a minimum jail sentence of five days. The minimum for aggravated drunken driving is two days in jail. Each crime is a petty misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of 90 days in jail for a first offender.
Martinez's case ought to inspire harsher punishment for aggravated drunken driving. Think about it. A lawmaker who has mouthed all the predictable sound bites about the scourge of drunken driving could receive as little as 48 hours in jail for injuring two people while he was intoxicated on beer, wine or whatever alcoholic beverage he'd consumed.
Martinez expressed no remorse, only no comment, after his convictions. History says this could hurt him in the election.
Then-state Rep. Monica Youngblood, R-Albuquerque, lost her seat in 2018 after a judge convicted her of aggravated drunken driving. Albuquerque police officers stopped Youngblood at a sobriety checkpoint and said they smelled booze on her.
She refused to take a breath-alcohol test, then accused a police officer of bias against ethnic minorities when he arrested her.
Though she represented a Republican-leaning district, Youngblood lost to Democrat Karen Bash, 58 percent to 42 percent.
Martinez still has a base of supporters. And he has five months to try to win over those he's alienated.
He can begin in earnest, right after he gets out of jail.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.
