A Glorieta man has been charged with vehicular homicide in a March 6 crash in Pecos that left one woman dead and another man seriously injured.
Miguel Archuleta, 18, is accused of driving his 2017 Nissan Versa head-on into a truck at about 2 p.m. while making a left turn into the Eagle Nest Market on N.M. 50.
Maria Roybal, 87, of Albuquerque, was a passenger in the truck and died at the hospital after being taken off life support. A male passenger in the truck sustained a punctured left lung in the accident and may have broken his back, the affidavit states.
The three passengers in the truck, as well as Archuleta, were transported to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe, according to an affidavit.
Archuleta told paramedics he regularly uses heroin and had used it that morning, according to the affidavit. At the hospital, Archuleta refused to have his blood drawn for a drug screening, and a warrant for a blood draw was delayed because a state police officer was unable to contact a district judge.
Officers executed a warrant for Archuleta’s vehicle and found multiple syringes believed to be loaded with heroin, the affidavit states, as well as other drug paraphernalia.
Aside from the charge of vehicular homicide, Archuleta also faces charges of great bodily harm by vehicle while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, driving while under the influence of any drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and careless driving.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.