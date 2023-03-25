Hispanic heritage and veterans’ groups gathered at the Santa Fe Plaza on Saturday to commemorate the 161st anniversary of the Battle of Glorieta Pass, during which Union troops fought back Confederates over three days of combat.
Although its remains were encased in a brown box in the background of the ceremony, the Soldiers’ Monument was conceptually front and center for the event and its speakers.
A proposal in the Santa Fe City Council to rebuild the obelisk died in recent weeks, but groups such as the fraternal organization Union Protectíva de Santa Fé, Hispano Round Table and local members of Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion expressed their desire to see the monument restored.
“We are here today to honor soldiers but also to correct history,” event organizer Daniel Ortiz said. “Our history has been hijacked.”
The monument, which was built in 1867 and 1868, originally bore an inscription honoring both the Union soldiers who fought at the 1862 battles of Valverde and Glorieta Pass and the “heroes who have fallen in the various battles with savage Indians.” The word “savage” was removed in 1974.
Ortiz attributed opposition to the Soldiers’ Monument — such as the dayslong protests on the Plaza that ended with the toppling of the obelisk in 2020 — to a “woke mentality” brought on by outsiders. The monument was erected to honor the soldiers who fought “on the right side of history” against slavery, Ortiz argued.
Furthermore, Ortiz told The New Mexican, the toppling of the monument and the aftermath represent part of a pattern of the erasure of Hispanic history by newcomers to Santa Fe, with other examples including the end of the Fiesta Entrada pageant in 2018 as well as the 2020 removal of the statue of Diego de Vargas from Cathedral Park.
“It gives me no great pleasure to say that we are in the midst of a cultural war,” he said in his speech. “This war was brought to us by outsiders who don’t understand our history and culture — who don’t bother to read a book.”
The February council proposal to rebuild the obelisk was met with passionate opposition from many at recent council meetings. Several Native groups wrote letters opposing the plan, including the Santa Fe Indigenous Center and Navajo Nation. The co-directors of the 11-month CHART (Culture, History, Art, Reconciliation and Truth) process of community engagement also opposed the plan.
On Saturday, Ortiz also recognized the Buffalo Soldiers, represented by an Albuquerque group in attendance Saturday. Rene “Rooster” Matison, of the New Mexico Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club-Albuquerque, said this year was the first for his group to attend the event.
Matison said the Buffalo Soldiers of the 9th and 10th Cavalry — African American troops who built roads, railroads and protected trade routes in the Southwest in the late 19th century — were instrumental in assisting New Mexico and Arizona in becoming states.
He mentioned the group’s community service activities and support for local scholarships, but Matison did not wish to comment on the controversial monument.
“We are not getting into that disagreement,” he said. “We are here for the soldiers who fought in that war, honoring the veterans. That’s the piece of history that we’re here to support. We’re nonpolitical.”
Kathy Rivera, 61, said she is the descendant of a Union soldier and supports rebuilding the monument.
An active participant of CHART, Rivera said she was initially in favor of the City Council’s recent proposed resolution to rebuild the obelisk but said she did not favor Mayor Alan Webber’s proposed amendments, which included adding a water feature to the monument and reassessing the city’s tourism materials, among other things.
“Santa Fe in my opinion should be a leader in protecting the historic nature of protecting everything here, good and bad,” Rivera said.
Civil War historian and University of New Mexico professor David Prior told The New Mexican it is important to consider the complicated nature of the past as well as the relationships we wish to have with it.
“It can be an uncomfortable truth — and one that can be difficult to fathom at first — that many Unionists who favored destroying slavery as an institution in the South also supported ruthless campaigns against Native Americans,” Prior wrote in an email Saturday. “Do we want to disentangle those two issues and say, well, in this battle Unionists were fighting Confederates, so that’s what matters?”
Prior pushed back against arguments that historical figures and events shouldn’t be judged by present-day standards.
“To say we can’t judge past events by present-day standards begs the question of why, if we have no values in common with people in the past, we want to commemorate them,” he wrote. “Also, if you follow the logic of the argument, it warns us not to praise people in the past as much as it warns us not to condemn them. So there is a harder question to address. To what extent do the diverse people of New Mexico today share values with the diverse people in New Mexico’s past?”
Historian Megan Kate Nelson’s book The Three-Cornered War: The Union, the Confederacy, and Native Peoples in the Fight for the West, a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2021, specifically addressed the complicated history that makes the Soldiers’ Monument a controversial flashpoint in Northern New Mexico.
Nelson told The New Mexican on Saturday that the Battle of Glorieta Pass is one of the complicated elements of the monument — involving Hispano volunteers fighting Confederates — “that leads some people to believe that the monument itself can’t possibly be white supremacist or part of the Confederate monument conversation,” even though the monument was quite overt in its support of Native land dispossession.
“They did protect New Mexico Territory from Confederate invasion,” Nelson said. “If the monument had stopped there, I think the obelisk would still be standing.”
Nelson said it is also important to understand the now-condemned plaque was not an accident, but a “very deliberate” aspect of the monument during a time that was recognized by soldiers as a “three-cornered war.”
“These events in our past that are disturbing or contentious or undermine our sense of American exceptionalism — we need to acknowledge these events from all perspectives,” Nelson said. “That’s hard to do in one monument.”