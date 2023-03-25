Hispanic heritage and veterans’ groups gathered at the Santa Fe Plaza on Saturday to commemorate the 161st anniversary of the Battle of Glorieta Pass, during which Union troops fought back Confederates over three days of combat.

Although its remains were encased in a brown box in the background of the ceremony, the Soldiers’ Monument was conceptually front and center for the event and its speakers.

A proposal in the Santa Fe City Council to rebuild the obelisk died in recent weeks, but groups such as the fraternal organization Union Protectíva de Santa Fé, Hispano Round Table and local members of Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion expressed their desire to see the monument restored.