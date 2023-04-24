editor's pick Glorieta mobile home a total loss after fire The New Mexican Phaedra Haywood Courts Reporter Author email Apr 24, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A mobile home is a total loss after a fire early Monday in Glorieta.Santa Fe County Fire crews responded to the structure fire around 1 a.m. Monday, according to spokeswoman Olivia Romo. Occupants of the mobile home had been alerted to the fire via smoke detectors, and there were no reports of injuries.Cause of the fire is under investigation by the New Mexico State Fire Marshal's Office, Romo said. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Phaedra Haywood Courts Reporter Author email Follow Phaedra Haywood Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesToyota dealership GM's brother accused of wielding bat, smashing glass doorGovernor hands out hefty raises after reelection winComplaints about homeless people in downtown Santa Fe spur more patrolsAn armed nation on edge is a dangerous placeSource: New evidence about gun led to dropping of charges against BaldwinHorror filmmaker living dream in Santa FeRancho Viejo man keeps eye out for great horned owls with human-made nestFederally mandated affordable housing study shows bleak outlook in Santa FeAffordable housing developer objects to Agua Fría village annexation planSanta Fe police: Customer stopped attempted gas station robbery Images Videos COLUMNISTS & BLOGS James Barron Coaching reunions at SFIS, Pojoaque Valley? Good idea Ringside Seat Mishandled Baldwin case could help sink DA in '24 Building Santa Fe The path to affordable apartments at midtown Etiquette Rules Keep business front lines friendly; focus on the customer