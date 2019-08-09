Glorieta Camps, the 2,400-acre Christian retreat and outdoor camp east of Santa Fe, celebrates completion of a multiyear modernization project with a ribbon-cutting and community day Saturday.
The project was undertaken after Santa Fe County officials in 2017 noted violations connected to unpermitted development and waste disposal. The camp, which has been a Christian outdoor retreat since the 1950s, was purchased by a Texas-based nonprofit in 2013.
“We’re so excited to share our new facilities with our New Mexico neighbors,” Glorieta Camps Executive Director Anthony Scott said in a news release. “We have thousands of campers visiting us from across the country this summer, but we want our local community to be able to enjoy Glorieta Camps too.”
Jeff Ward, director of finance and administration, said the owners invested about $3 million in improvements.
The center offers new outdoor activities and upgraded accommodations and safety features, the statement said.
Community day events, which will go from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., include food trucks and free access to waterfront activities, miniature golf and a bouldering wall. For a $10 fee, participants can access zip lines, a rock face obstacle course and drift trikes. Parking is $5.