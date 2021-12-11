About the Peace Corps

President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps through an executive order on March 1, 1961.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, all Peace Corps volunteers returned to the U.S. in March 2020.

At that time, more than 7,000 volunteers were serving in 61 countries: 45 percent in Africa, 19 percent in Central and South America, 13 percent in Eastern Europe and Central Asia, 12 percent in Asia, 5 percent in the Caribbean, 4 percent in the Pacific Islands, and 4 percent in North Africa and the Middle East.

Women account for 65 percent of Peace Corps volunteers, and men account for 35 percent. Nearly all — 99 percent — are unmarried. The average age of volunteers is 26, and those over the age of 50 make up just over 3 percent of the corps.

Volunteers work in the following sectors: 42 percent in education, 20 percent in health, 12 percent in youth development, 9 percent in agriculture, 8 percent in community economic development, 7 percent in the environment, and 2 percent in Peace Corps Response (professionals or returning volunteers with advanced skills).

The Peace Corps annual budget in fiscal year 2020 was $410 million. The organization provides housing for its volunteers and pays them a living stipend.

In 1965, a domestic version of the Peace Corps was established, known as AmeriCorps. The group addresses critical community needs in education, public safety, health and the environment.