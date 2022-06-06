Glenys Carl was a pint-sized study in contrasts — a 74-pound waif whose spirit and determination dominated big rooms, pried open tight wallets and realized nearly impossible dreams.
She talked to funders and bureaucrats about her vision — to create dignified, quality facilities in Santa Fe where people with limited means could be cared for — with a spellbinding, Ali-like zeal. It was, friends and family said, part of her charm. And her power.
"It would be like Round 1, Round 2, Round 7 … eventually, she broke them down," said Carl's son, Jonathan Carl.
Glenys Carl, who devoted a large chunk of her life to easing the suffering of those who had few health care and hospice options, died Saturday in Santa Fe after a yearlong battle with cancer, said her partner, John Bishop.
Carl, named one of The New Mexican's 10 Who Made a Difference in 2017, was 84.
Born Glenys Margaret Rockett in Cardiff, Wales, on Jan. 21, 1938, Carl moved to the U.S. in 1969 — a single mom with three young boys determined to find her way in a new country. For a time, she worked in the Head Start program and later moved to California, where she worked in restaurants and raised her children.
Upon her arrival in Santa Fe, she served as a caregiver in a hospice, often taking care of those stricken with AIDS.
In a 2017 interview with The New Mexican, Carl said she was galvanized by a devastating traumatic brain injury suffered by her son Scott, who was injured in 1987 in Australia. Carl, who knew no one in Australia, talked strangers into helping her help care for Scott, creating a network of acquaintances-turned-dear-friends that kept him alive.
Scott Carl died in 1989, but the kindness his mother experienced along the way eventually spurred her to create Coming Home Connection in 2005 to provide free and reduced-cost care for those near the end of their lives.
In 2017, she opened Scott's House, a hospice that provided a residence and free care. For both facilities, Carl helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars to make them a reality.
"Glenys' vision is to take care of people," Bishop said Monday. "Her last words were: 'No Fighting.' She was completely against fighting and wars of any kind. It was a message to the planet."
Jonathan Carl said his mother did not concentrate on her legacy, even after helping create two facilities that may not have existed if she hadn't tirelessly worked to devise them.
"She didn't want a plaque," he said. "I think she got so much feedback from people, that somewhere along the line she knew how she'd be remembered. She didn't think about legacy, how people remember her. It definitely wasn't on her mind. It was not her driving force."
But Carl's influence, said one of her friends, would be significant.
"She was very tenacious," said Jeff Sand, a board member of Coming Home Connection, recalling Carl's fundraising prowess. "She was always, always soft-spoken, and she would say, 'Could you please help me?' in this nice, kind voice. She was so persistent. And whoever she was talking to would always say, 'Well, yes, of course.' "
Carl, who authored two books and was an artist, poet, fashion designer, singer and dancer, underwent surgery for cancer about a year ago, dropping to just 54 pounds at one point. But Bishop said she'd regained weight until suffering a fall in March, in which she broke her pelvis. During the episode, more tests were performed and the cancer had once again become a threat.
"She said, 'I've had an exceptional life and a very good life. And I'm happy,' " Bishop recalled.
A public memorial for Carl will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday at the Santa Fe Women's Club, 1616 Old Pecos Trail. The remembrance will be available by Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/8854110759. The ID number is 8854110759.