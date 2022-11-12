Johnny Snyder, a 13-year-old student at Santa Fe Preparatory School, and his sister, Mary Louise Snyder, lounge in a pile of more than 130 pillows Thursday at their home. Johnny, who had leukemia, collected the pillows to be distributed to kids with cancer. He was inspired by his late friend, Jordyn Evans, who brought pillows to cancer patients until he died of cancer at age 15.
Johnny Snyder, a 13-year-old student at Santa Fe Preparatory School, holds up an origami crane inscribed with a get-well message above a stack of cards that will accompany the pillows he collected for children with cancer.
There are so many pillows in the day room of Johnny Snyder’s house that he can dive into them and disappear, as if swimming under the surface.
Johnny, a 13-year-old student at Santa Fe Preparatory School, conducted a pillow drive in October for a good cause: child cancer patients.
A cancer survivor himself — he overcame leukemia — Johnny knows how important something as simple as a soft pillow is to a kid living with cancer and struggling to maintain hope at the same time.
“The pillows hospitals provide are terrible,” said the now-energetic poet, history advocate and animal lover (his family has seven dogs, two cats, a yak and some horses).
Having someone give you a fresh, comfortable pillow “means someone cares,” Johnny said.
He should know. He spent much of his life between the ages of 5 and 8 at the University of New Mexico Hospital’s cancer treatment ward. There, he was often bald, in pain and unable to do much but rest, read, watch television and undergo chemotherapy. His mother, Diana Snyder, and his little sister, Mary Louise Snyder, spent a lot of time with him there, often spending the night on the pullout bed for visitors in his room.
Now, Johnny wants to give back in what his mother calls a very simple way, by collecting pillows and pillowcases for young cancer patients and their siblings who — like Mary Louise — spend much of their time in the hospital comforting their brothers and sisters.
He collected over 130 pillows, which his mom transported from Santa Fe Prep to their home south of Santa Fe. Soon, they will take them to the charitable Children’s Cancer Fund of New Mexico to be distributed to children with cancer.
Johnny started the fund in the name of Jordyn Evans, who died in June 2017 at age 15 after experiencing childhood rhabdomyosarcoma, a disease in which cancer cells form in the muscles. Evans and his mother, Karen Evans, bought five to 10 pillows a month for children with cancer.
Karen Evans, like Diana Synder, spent a lot of time in the hospital with her son, often sleeping in the same room.
“The hospital becomes our second home,” she said. “We feel at home there. You want your own pillow at home.”
Jordyn Evans attended Gonzales Community School and later Capital High. During his time at Gonzales, in January 2015, the Santa Fe Police Department honored him with a day of police training and tactics because he wanted to be a police officer himself.
His mother said he wanted to be a cop because he wanted to help others. That June, the Santa Fe Police Department made Johnny a “cop for a day” as well.
Before her son died, she told him she would find a way to keep the pillow donations going. But she had no idea Johnny — who met Jordyn in the hospital when both were cancer patients — would take up the cause.
Johnny Synder, a seventh grader, said he asked Santa Fe Prep leaders for permission to make two announcements about the pillow drive — one to middle schoolers and one to high schoolers.
The reaction was immediate and overwhelming, with many students writing get-well cards and some making pillowcases.
Though he’s spent roughly a third of his life facing the possibility of death, Johnny prefers to remember the positives of that ordeal, including the cleaning lady at the hospital who brought him DVDs to watch and family members and friends who supported him.
“There is a feeling of pride,” he said of having survived leukemia. “And a humbleness.”
He recalled Jordyn Evans, who was about 5 or 6 years older than him, checking in on him and being kind. Calling him “my best friend in the hospital,” he said he felt “really dreadful when he passed, just terrible inside.”
Johnny Snyder said he is well aware he has been given a second chance at life. His plan, after he graduates high school and college, is to become an entrepreneur, someone who licenses new inventions for companies.
In the meantime, he plans to keep the pillow drive going at Santa Fe Prep through his senior year.
That thought makes Karen Evans cry with joy.
“I appreciate Diana and Johnny being a part of keeping my promise alive,” she said. Reflecting on her son’s desire to do good for people, she said, “He’s been gone for five years and he still touches lives. And that was his desire.”