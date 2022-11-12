There are so many pillows in the day room of Johnny Snyder’s house that he can dive into them and disappear, as if swimming under the surface.

Johnny, a 13-year-old student at Santa Fe Preparatory School, conducted a pillow drive in October for a good cause: child cancer patients.

A cancer survivor himself — he overcame leukemia — Johnny knows how important something as simple as a soft pillow is to a kid living with cancer and struggling to maintain hope at the same time.

