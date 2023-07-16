Not every upbeat column has a storybook ending.
Four months ago, I wrote about Peggy Frank giving away Book Mountain, her Santa Fe store specializing in used paperbacks.
Frank and then-partner Tom Juster launched the business in October 1980. It became an institution in a town full of readers.
At 83, Frank is now sole proprietor of the business. She knew she couldn’t go on forever, so she looked for a successor.
A potential buyer for Book Mountain backed out, leading Frank to make an unusual business decision.
Money mattered less to her than Book Mountain’s survival. With life’s clock ticking, Frank decided to give away the store to a married couple, avid readers Phil Geronimo and Lauren Ayer.
The unusual, cashless transaction drew cheers across the city. Then it unraveled.
Ayer and Geronimo were to assume control of the business after learning the intricacies under Frank’s guidance. The transition lasted more than three months.
“It didn’t seem like it was advancing,” Geronimo said.
He and Ayer recently decided to leave Book Mountain in Frank’s hands. After the breakup, Geronimo and Ayer located a commercial space they hope to open in September as a bookstore of their own making.
Frank’s account of what went wrong centered to an extent on her personality.
“Things did not work out,” she said. “I’ve got this reputation for being hardheaded and inflexible. And I am. I believe in alphabetizing.”
Whatever incompatibility or discord soured the deal did not change Frank’s plan. She said she still hopes to give away her store, located in a rented building at 1302 Osage Ave., Unit A.
The arrangement means a prospective owner wouldn’t face typical hurdles, such as obtaining a loan or lining up investors. Basic responsibilities would include handling transactions in a store with 30,000 books, stocking the shelves and keeping the place clean.
Frank said she and Juster, 84, would remain available to help on a limited basis.
“Since we are both facing health issues, it has become difficult to maintain our continuous presence in the bookstore,” Frank said. “If we can’t find people to replace us, the store will be no more.”
Juster, staffing a section of Book Mountain’s sales table one recent day, didn’t sound optimistic.
“We thought we had it made with Phil. I don’t know if we’re going to find anyone,” Juster said.
The mood wasn’t altogether downbeat. Customers breezed through the store, buying books and suppling plenty of enthusiasm.
No one seemed happier than Warren Goodwin. He and members of his family traveled to Santa Fe from Tsaile, Ariz., on a cultural visit.
“Other than the opera, this was the one thing I wanted to see,” Goodwin said. “This bookstore is fantastic. I was very glad when I googled and saw your door was open.”
Frank’s business model is built on offering affordable paperbacks that cover the landscape of publishing. Customers find sections on the classics, poetry, mysteries, romance, politics, pets, children’s books and many more categories.
Frank didn’t set out to run a bookstore. She was working as a medical technologist when a drunken driver changed the course of her life 45 years ago this month.
Just 15, the driver swerved his pickup into the wrong lane of traffic near Cuba, N.M., and crashed into Frank’s car. Her pelvis, left arm and both her legs were broken.
The teenager died in the crash. Frank endured a long, painful recovery in which she decided to start a career as a businesswoman.
She loved books, and she gravitated to other readers. Book Mountain became the outgrowth of her natural interests.
Frank the other day mentioned the wreck to a customer who inquired about the origins of her store. Recounting the crash isn’t something Frank enjoys. But it’s part of her story, and she doesn’t shy from telling it.
In fact, Frank talks of writing her memoirs. She says she will have the time once she parts with Book Mountain.
Her renewed goal is to find someone to take Book Mountain free of charge.
Not often does the opportunity to own a well-known brand without spending a nickel come along. Frank envisions the deal as a fresh opportunity for someone, just as it was for her almost 43 years ago.
If she can’t find a taker, the alternative would be a headache and a heartache. She’d have to eventually close her store and try to find a home for 30,000 books.