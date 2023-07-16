072822_BookMountain01-rgb.jpg (copy)

Peggy Frank, owner of Book Mountain, speaks with Alex Nunez-Thompson about his book choices last year at the bookstore on Osage Avenue. Frank, at 83 the sole proprietor of the business, thought she had found successors to keep the store alive in a married couple, but the deal fell through. She is still looking for someone to take over Book Mountain free of charge.

 Gabriela Campos/New Mexican file photo

Not every upbeat column has a storybook ending.

Four months ago, I wrote about Peggy Frank giving away Book Mountain, her Santa Fe store specializing in used paperbacks.

Frank and then-partner Tom Juster launched the business in October 1980. It became an institution in a town full of readers.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

