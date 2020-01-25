At least six Democrats vying for Northern New Mexico’s 3rd Congressional District seat will face their first candidate forum Tuesday before a team of tough moderators: teen girls.
The group, from the nonprofit Girls Inc. of Santa Fe, gathered last week for a fervent discussion on topics they plan to address as they grill the congressional hopefuls: climate change, birth control, gun control, education.
The forum is a first for Girls Inc. The idea, organizers said, is to include younger voices in conversations regarding policy changes — especially those that affect them more than other demographics.
“Their questions are similar to questions adults have,” said program coordinator Sara Gmitter, “but a lot of them come from the perspective of ‘what’s the world going to be like by the time I have power to do something?’ ”
Only two of the 10 girls hosting the forum are old enough to vote. Gmitter doesn’t see that as an issue. “These girls are the experts on what it means to be a teenager right now,” she said, adding they are “speaking up and not willing to wait for their vote to count for their voice to count.”
Indira Tho-Biaz Wilder, 16, who attends The Masters Program at Santa Fe Community College, said too often adults dismiss teens’ ideas.
“I think a misconception about youth is we don’t understand what’s going on,” she said. “People don’t think we have insightful thoughts.”
However, she said, “A lot of girls in this group do know what we want. … We should be taken seriously.”
Gmitter said the Girls Inc. team has been planning for the forum since November, engaging in deep conversations and examining issues they believe politicians should be addressing. At each meeting in preparation for the forum, the girls have gained more confidence and honed their public-speaking skills, Gmitter said.
They also are learning how to research local politics — “to be sure they’re asking questions relevant to a congressional candidate” — and gaining “great critical thinking skills,” Gmitter said.
“If we’re louder and more concise with the way we carry ourselves, it will help us be heard,” Tho-Biaz Wilder said.
Ashlyn Tenorio, 17, a student at Santa Fe Indian School, said one of her concerns is that small, local businesses — specifically farms — are being overtaken by conglomerates.
“We’re relying on these robots and machines to do work we can do,” she said, “and we’re doing it so much that we’re overproducing and then it’s all wasted.”
Tenorio said such a system eliminates jobs, along with young people’s incentive to obtain an education. All this ultimately results in poverty, she said.
Another concern for the girls is that sex education generally lacks lessons on consent. Tenorio said it’s critical for lawmakers to mandate that schools teach students about consent, beginning at a young age, and create a safe space for girls who have been raped or sexually assaulted so they can report a crime without fear of being persecuted.
Tho-Biaz Wilder said any policies related to sex or reproductive rights, including abortion laws, must be developed with input from girls “because we’re the ones affected by it.”
Young people also should have a voice on gun control, she said, as active-shooter training becomes increasingly prevalent on school campuses.
As of Friday, six Democratic candidates had agreed to participate in the forum: former CIA agent Valerie Plame, District Attorney Marco Serna, attorney Teresa Leger Fernandez, former Deputy Secretary of State John Blair, Sandoval County Treasurer Laura Montoya and state Rep. Joseph Sanchez.
Gmitter said one Republican candidate initially said she would attend the nonpartisan event but later backed out due to another obligation.
As people arrive Tuesday at the James A. Little Theater, some of the girls will hand out programs and question cards. While the teen moderators will take turns asking their own questions of the candidates during the forum, they also will collect question cards from the audience to ask during a short Q-and-A session.
While the girls’ topics of interest vary, Tho-Biaz Wilder said, there’s one thing the teen team agrees on: “There’s not enough change [happening] with how much power politicians have to make change.”
That’s why they expect Tuesday’s event to be a pressure cooker, pushing the congressional candidates to take accountability for decisions that may affect future generations.
“Things aren’t right politically,” Tho-Biaz Wilder said, “and as a youth, we’re not going to just stand by.”
