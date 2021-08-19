The U.S. Forest Service will impose more stringent measures under a legal settlement to keep grazing cattle away from waterways in two national forests to better protect endangered wildlife.
The Center for Biological Diversity reached the settlement with the Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service calling for the agencies to better protect riparian areas against stray cattle within New Mexico's Gila National Forest and Arizona's Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest.
In all, about 150 miles of waterways will have increased oversight in the agreement that's set to last three years — including the Gila, San Francisco, Tularosa and Blue rivers.
"The majority of endangered species in the Southwest live along rivers and riparian areas, and so it's really critical to protect these areas," said Todd Schulke, a senior staffer and co-founder of the Center for Biological Diversity.
He cautioned the Forest Service must enforce the measures laid out in the settlement for it to be effective. The agency has not always followed through on enforcement in the past, he said.
The Forest Service will monitor riparian areas, maintain and repair fencing along pastures and remove any intruding cattle, according to the settlement. The agency also will address invasive species and other conservation challenges facing imperiled southwestern species.
The Center for Biological Diversity is pushing for similar riparian protections throughout the region, Schulke said. In New Mexico, that would include the Santa Fe and Carson national forests, he added.
"This is just the first step in a more comprehensive effort for the entire state," he said.
The waterways are home to a growing list of endangered and threatened species as grazing, invasive species and extended droughts from climate change have taken their toll on rivers, the center said in a news release.
Protected riparian wildlife now include southwestern willow flycatchers, yellow-billed cuckoos, Gila chub, Chiricahua leopard frogs, loach minnow and spikedace fish, as well as narrow-headed and northern Mexican garter snakes, the center said.
The settlement comes more than 20 years after the Forest Service first agreed to keep cows away from riparian habitat while working with the Fish and Wildlife Service to determine the impact of grazing on the ecosystem.
In 2017, Center for Biological Diversity staffers noticed an increasing number of cows near rivers and streams and extensive damage from the wandering cattle, he said.
The center reported it to the Forest Service and then sued two years later under the Endangered Species Act when it saw no improvement, Schulke said.
One industry advocacy group thinks it's reasonable to keep cattle clear of waterways, but unfair to put all the blame on ranchers when that occurs.
"There are many reasons why cattle get through fences, and they all don't have to do with the rancher," said Tom Paterson, wildlife committee vice chairman for the New Mexico Cattle Growers Association.
Elk herds, falling trees and wildfires can damage or destroy fences, he said, adding campers, anglers and hikers sometimes open gates, allowing cows to escape.
Some ranchers oversee thousands of acres and can't monitor all fences and gates every day, Paterson said.
Paterson said it's good the settlement calls for the Forest Service to take on more upkeep, but added he doubts that will happen because the agency often has failed to maintain fencing for which it is now responsible.
Owners will be required to remove stray cattle from riparian areas within 72 hours after they're discovered there, and then fix the broken fence or whatever allowed them to slip out, Paterson said.
He called that a backward solution and likened it to refilling a leaking bucket. If a fence is damaged, it should be repaired before the cattle are put back in, he added.
The 72-hour rule could lead to ranchers feeling pressured to fix fencing that the government is in charge of, he said.
"It's a burden they are imposing on the rancher," Paterson said.
But Brian Segee, the Center for Biological Diversity's endangered species legal director, said in a statement it was vital to have a lever for preventing livestock from trampling fragile regional rivers.
"It’s our hope that the simple step of removing cattle from these waterways will give imperiled species a fighting chance at survival and recovery," Segee said.
