Getting the Folk Art Market ready to soar

Volunteer Rudy Sweeney puts up one of several decorative birds Monday at the entrance to Milner Plaza for the International Folk Art Market | Santa Fe.
The 16th annual event, which runs Friday to Sunday, is scheduled to have 190 artists who will sell goods at 178 booths.
In all, 52 countries will be represented, including for the first time artists from the United States, Australia, Iraq and Bulgaria.
The event kicks off from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Friday. An early bird special runs from 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday, and general admission is from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, the market runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information, visit folkartmarket.org.