Tate Stan, a student in The MASTERS Program, a state-chartered high school at Santa Fe Community College, rakes circles around tables in a picnic area Friday at Railyard Park. He performed cleanup alongside a dozen other students at the direction of the Railyard Park Conservancy.Volunteering around the community is part of the curriculum at The MASTERS Program.
The MASTERS Program students Julian Boudreau, left, and Josie Pyle jockey for a better raking position Friday at Railyard Park. The pair are among several students volunteering to help the Railyard Park Conservancy to clean up the park.
