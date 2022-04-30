Jesse Feinsod makes his horse Cutler drink an electrolyte supplement to help the animal with a the long ride ahead Saturday morning. He was preparing for a 50-mile trek during the annual equestrian endurance competition on the Caja del Rio Plateau. Over 30 riders took part in the American Endurance Ride through the Santa Fe National Forest.
Riders take off on a 25-mile ride during the annual equestrian endurance competition Saturday on the Caja del Rio Plateau. Over 30 riders turned out for the American Endurance Ride though the Santa Fe National Forest.
Jesse Feinsod makes his horse Cutler drink an electrolyte supplement to help the animal with a the long ride ahead Saturday morning. He was preparing for a 50-mile trek during the annual equestrian endurance competition on the Caja del Rio Plateau. Over 30 riders took part in the American Endurance Ride through the Santa Fe National Forest.
Riders take off on a 25-mile ride during the annual equestrian endurance competition Saturday on the Caja del Rio Plateau. Over 30 riders turned out for the American Endurance Ride though the Santa Fe National Forest.
Jesse Feinsod makes his horse Cutler drink an electrolyte supplement to help the animal with a the long ride ahead Saturday morning. He was preparing for a 50-mile trek during the annual equestrian endurance competition on the Caja del Rio Plateau. Over 30 riders took part in the American Endurance Ride through the Santa Fe National Forest.