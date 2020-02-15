POJOAQUE — In rare moments of silence during a Pojoaque Valley High School choir rehearsal, Isabel Becker-Hudson can sound like a tough critic.
“There should be a space here, right?” the choral director asks the group, pointing to the inside of her cheeks. “I really need you to open your mouths more."
Oh, and don’t forget: “It’s 'wrong,' not 'rang,' ” she says of the Korean folk song the group is practicing: “Ahrirang,” arranged by Brad Printz.
After another try — Becker-Hudson’s mouth spreads into a smile upon hearing the correct pronunciation — she’s quick to praise.
“Beautiful, it’s so much better,” she says. “That’s almost perfect.”
Perfection is always the goal.
The Pojoaque choir learned last month it has been accepted to perform at New York City’s famed Carnegie Hall on Oct. 11 for the annual National Memorial Concert: Remembering 9/11. The honor, Becker-Hudson and students agree, likely will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the young musicians, none of whom has sung for a mass audience as part of a prestigious program before.
“Being on stage and performing music is magical, just magical. It’s like going into another dimension,” says Becker-Hudson, who has taught at the high school for more than two decades and has been a choral director in New Mexico for nearly 40 years. “I want them to experience that in the fullest.”
Becker-Hudson, 63, first received an invitation from concert organizers in November, asking her class, which consistently earns "superior" and "excellent" ratings at the district Music Performance Assessment, to apply. She immediately filled out the application, which required two letters of recommendation, in addition to a list of all honors and awards the choir has won. The choir also had to submit a recording of a song, which judges spent weeks reviewing.
Becker-Hudson says she received an acceptance letter from Historic Programs, which hosts the event, in January. When she told her students, they erupted in squeals; some even cried.
“I might have shed a tear,” 17-year-old junior Anna Romero said with a laugh. “New York is literally my dream place to go.”
During their six-day trip, the 38 students will perform at Carnegie Hall alongside other high school students from across the country, creating a massive choir ranging between 100 and 200 kids. Thus far, schools from Ohio, Louisiana and Florida have been accepted, says Chris Meeker, vice president of Historic Programs.
This is the first time New Mexico will be represented in the 3-year-old program, Meeker says.
At the event, first responders and survivors of 9/11 will speak, helping students better understand a devastating moment in American history that happened years before they were born.
“We have an opportunity to teach younger generations the impact [9/11] had on America, and really, the world," says Meeker, who grew up in New Mexico. "It helps bring that history to life for them and has an impact on their life going forward."
In addition to singing at the historic venue, students will attend a banquet dinner on the Hudson River, visit the 9/11 Museum and Memorial and see a Broadway play. It's all included in the program package, which costs around $1,400 per student. Flights, transportation to and from the airport and other sightseeing activities could cost another $600 per person.
Traveling across the country for this kind of educational experience is “a big deal,” said Becker-Hudson, noting she thinks some students have never traveled farther than Albuquerque, and a number of kids have not flown.
In her four decades of teaching choir, Becker-Hudson can only recall taking one Albuquerque school out of state, to Colorado. The farthest she's taken Pojoaque's singers to perform was to Albuquerque for a state choir contest.
To reach New York, students are fundraising like mad. Romero said the choir has started planning a steak dinner benefit at the school and has submitted a proposal to administrators to allow it to sell lollipops to peers. In addition, Becker-Hudson is in the process of writing grants and has launched a GoFundMe page, which intends to raise $50,000.
Ideally, Becker-Hudson says, the choir will obtain all needed funding by September. The school, she adds, typically does not subsidize the cost of trips for classes or clubs.
"All parents and students are aware that whatever we don't raise, they will have to pay," Becker-Hudson says, adding that while the class will attend regardless, failure to reach the goal could prohibit some lower-income students from participating.
“Everyone’s already posting on Facebook, like, ‘My niece is going to Carnegie,’ ” Romero says. “Everyone wants to go.”
A few days ago, Becker-Hudson received a list of five songs the students will have to learn, all of which are “SATB” — soprano, alto, tenor and bass — rather than “SAB," what the choir typically sings.
The songs are a “difficult repertoire,” which will challenge the group to learn more complex rhythmic patterns, Becker-Hudson says.
Additionally, because the Pojoaque choir comes from four separate class periods, with combined rehearsals only once or twice before a performance, getting everyone on the same page can be tricky. There's also the fact that skill levels vary significantly.
“I get brand spankin’ new beginners who don’t know what a treble clef is, who don’t know what an eighth note is,” she says.
Going into the concert, she’ll continue trying to catch newer students up to others — something she said can feel “like learning a whole new language.”
Still, “They’ll be prepared. I’ll make sure they’re prepared,” Becker-Hudson says.
Students have similar faith — if only because they know they’re in good hands.
Though 16-year-old junior Carlos Sisneros says the choral director “is really hard on us,” it's “because she believes in us — she knows you can do it.”
That confidence, he adds, “teaches [us] to trust yourself, too.”
Becker-Hudson says many of her students are minorities and come from low-income families, juggling part-time jobs with after-school AVID programs, which aim to boost their test scores and prepare them for college. In her mind, it makes their success even more impressive, she says.
Hopefully, she says, Carnegie reminds them of their worth.
“I want these kids to know they’re just as good — that their skin color or their surname doesn’t matter,” she said. “They’re just as capable and just as deserving as anyone.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.