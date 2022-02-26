ALBUQUERQUE — The ghost of a famous Dutch post-impressionist soon will haunt a nondescript Albuquerque warehouse.
Perhaps it's more accurate to say 300 of his paintings will haunt the place, enveloping it and everyone who visits in an immersive virtual exhibition of the work of Vincent van Gogh (1853-1890).
That experience comes to Albuquerque in full force Wednesday with the opening of Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience at the Immersive Pavilion in the Sawmill District of the Duke City.
Some 40 digital projectors will display ever-changing virtual images of van Gogh's paintings in a 25,000-square-foot room that otherwise looks like the sort of place — days before the exhibition opened — where one might find pallets full of boxes of paper towels stored.
Those images — imagine a 20-foot-tall, 100-foot-wide version of The Starry Night swirling above and around you — will be accompanied by classical music and audio of an actor reading from van Gogh's journal.
Watching video of visitors seeing the exhibition in another city, it looks like they are walking on an ocean floor with van Gogh flowers swimming about them.
Call it a van Gogh funhouse for those seeking a new way to see old art.
"It's one thing to be in a museum and look at his [van Gogh's] work on the wall," said Jason Taylor, the site technical director for Beyond Van Gogh. "But imagine being in a room with video of his work all around you, under you — on the walls, on the floor, everywhere.
"That's immersive," he said.
Miami-headquartered Primo Entertainment is responsible for the traveling immersive exhibition, which started in the early days of the pandemic. It's not the only such project centered around a famous artist's work. One can find similar exhibitions featuring the work of Monet, Rembrandt and Kahlo making their way around the world.
Such modern-day approaches to introducing people to age-old masters can attract those who have never set foot in a museum, said James Korenchen, the Albuquerque-based spokesman for the show.
"It's a much more relaxed environment," he said. Many people may know van Gogh's most famous works, including The Starry Night, Cafe Terrace at Night and the self-portraits, he said, but this exhibition "brings to life 300 of them."
It's the sort of exhibition where the kids don't have to stand still, people probably won't "sssshhh" you and you can sit on the floor or in chairs and look at that artistic starry night all around you, he said.
Such virtual displays of old classics are bound to displease some. University of Washington art historian and professor Marek Wieczorek told PBS NewsHour that he found it "cool" that people taking in the van Gogh immersive show he attended were clearly having fun.
But, he stressed, he also felt it robbed them of the experience of seeing, taking in and interpreting the artist's actual works themselves. And, he said, the virtual colors of the paintings do not match van Gogh's original bright imagery.
But such displays may be catching on with a digitally educated population eager to roam an artistic romper room that is perfect for taking iPhone photos and videos. New Yorker writer Anna Wiener, in a piece published this month, said such shows are growing in popularity because they reflect "the rise of consumer digital technologies and the behaviors and expectations that they cultivate.
"Many are mounted in empty or transitional commercial spaces, as stopgaps of sorts, until a new tenant arrives," she wrote. "Cities, these days, are rich with empty box stores, event spaces, and theatres."
Being a commercial enterprise, the Albuquerque exhibition will include access to a gift shop where patrons can buy van Gogh prints, van Gogh paint-by-number art sets and van Gogh T-shirts. That shop also sells van Gogh dolls, which, despite their cuddly nature, are missing an ear. (You might recall the 19th century Dutch artist, who suffered from some form of mood disorders, cut off one of his ears in what we might delicately call a fit of despair.)
Jill Harvey, merchandising manager for the exhibition, watches as people come out of the exhibition and into that shop full of tears, smiles and other physical displays — including goosebumps — of emotion.
She said if people come to the immersive experience without knowing or caring about who van Gogh is, they might leave wanting to know more about his life and work.
"It's not like walking through a gallery or a museum," she said. "It's fun; it embraces you."
"Embrace" is the word Albuquerque and Scottsdale resident Steven Chamberlin, who saw Beyond Van Gogh in Scottsdale, used as well. Chamberlin, who was well aware of van Gogh's work — "he was probably on serious drugs, I think, but his stuff is wild and crazy and speaks to you" — said as a regular museum attendee he was skeptical about attending such an exhibition.
But he went one day in late December with his wife and three other family members.
"It was quite amazing, something I didn't expect, something I never experienced before," Chamberlin said.
Watching the van Gogh imagery on the walls around him and floor below him, he recalled sitting on the floor, feeling he and everyone else was "with it."
And as they exited the show, he said, "We really didn't want to leave."
