It’s hard to empathize with Yvette Herrell. She’s one of those grinning, telegenic politicians who makes a good villain.
As a state representative chairing a public hearing, Herrell cut off the testimony of a well-spoken man who criticized her. “Gee,” the man said, “I thought I was in America.” Herrell had the last words. “You’re done,” she told her detractor as he was forced to surrender the microphone.
A Republican, Herrell departed the state Legislature to run for Congress in New Mexico’s 2nd District. She lost the 2018 election by a decisive 3,700 votes to Democrat Xochitl Torres Small.
Herrell reacted to defeat with a mix of bitterness and complaints devoid of facts. She claimed Democrats cheated her, yet Herrell didn’t contest the election. A legal challenge would have required her to provide evidence of voter fraud. Because she had nothing but sound bites, Herrell backed down.
She ran again for Congress in 2020. Herrell routed Torres Small in their rematch. With victory in hand, Herrell considered her election a model of fair play. But she still parroted Republicans’ claims of dirty tricks elsewhere.
Herrell’s first move after taking office as a congresswoman in 2021 was to vote against certifying Joe Biden’s victories in Pennsylvania and Arizona. Herrell had as much knowledge of the presidential elections in those states as she did of three-toed sloths in the Amazon. She mindlessly accepted departing President Donald Trump’s false claims that he had carried every swing state.
Herrell put partisan complaints ahead of everything else. She did it again Wednesday after losing her congressional seat to Democrat Gabe Vasquez.
This time is different. Herrell actually has a valid complaint.
Her 2nd District was redrawn in a blatant example of gerrymandering. The 1st and 3rd congressional districts were manipulated in similar unfair fashion to weaken Herrell.
For instance, the state Legislature, dominated by Democrats, carved Republican-dominated Chaves County into three congressional districts.
Herrell’s district was reconfigured to include only a tiny part of Chaves County. She received all 75 votes cast by Chaves voters.
Republican Dennis Kintigh represented Chaves County in the state Legislature and more recently was a two-term mayor of Roswell, the county seat. He says splitting counties and cities into different districts is bad public policy.
“It violates the concept of unifying communities of interest,” Kintigh said.
Roswell is home to 48,000 people, but it’s tightly knit in many ways.
“I can drive from one end of town to the other in seven minutes, unless I’m going to the airport,” Kintigh said. “My frustration with the redistricting is it simply doesn’t work for people.”
Herrell was uncommonly gracious in defeat, conceding the election to Vasquez. She knows ordinary people understand her displeasure with redistricting.
Jayton Wakefield, who operates an oil-change business in Roswell, couldn’t vote for Herrell in this election based on the boundary changes.
“How they diced and sliced made no sense whatsoever. It’s 100 percent politically driven,” Wakefield said.
Democrats did more than take away substantial parts of Herrell’s political strength in the Permian Basin. The Legislature added part of populous Bernalillo County to her district. That move proved to be an enormous advantage for Vasquez.
He bested Herrell by 9,000 votes in Bernalillo County. That showing was instrumental in returning Herrell to private life and making Vasquez a congressman-elect.
The stench of redistricting extends beyond Herrell’s troubles. Democratic legislators pushed through a wild change so the 3rd Congressional District stretches from Farmington in the northwest corner to part of Hobbs in the southeastern oil patch.
Political jurisdictions should not take on the appearance of a salamander. The 3rd District resembles that amphibious creature. Or maybe it looks more like the state of Florida.
To be sure, Herrell would have used redistricting to cripple Democratic candidates if she’d ever had the chance as a state legislator. That doesn’t excuse the gerrymandering that helped oust her.
A handful of individual plaintiffs and the state Republican Party are suing over the unfairness of the new congressional districts.
The state Supreme Court will accept briefs and then hear oral arguments on the Republicans’ lawsuit.
It doesn’t take a legal scholar to recognize that splintering Republican strongholds divides communities and strengthens Democrats.
But there’s a surprise in the middle of all the predictable politicking. Democratic legislators have done what seemed impossible: They have people feeling sorry for Herrell.
Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.