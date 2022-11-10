It’s hard to empathize with Yvette Herrell. She’s one of those grinning, telegenic politicians who makes a good villain.

As a state representative chairing a public hearing, Herrell cut off the testimony of a well-spoken man who criticized her. “Gee,” the man said, “I thought I was in America.” Herrell had the last words. “You’re done,” she told her detractor as he was forced to surrender the microphone.

A Republican, Herrell departed the state Legislature to run for Congress in New Mexico’s 2nd District. She lost the 2018 election by a decisive 3,700 votes to Democrat Xochitl Torres Small.

Ringside Seat is an opinion column about people, politics and news. Contact Milan Simonich at msimonich@sfnewmexican.com or 505-986-3080.

