Geronimo restaurant on Canyon Road ranked No. 6 and Sazón in downtown Santa Fe ranked No. 12 in the nation in fining dining in Tripadvisor’s Travelers’ Choice Awards.
Also, The Ranch House on the city’s south side ranked No. 23 in the “everyday dining” category. Inn of the Five Graces was rated the No. 9 Best Small Hotel.
It was the fifth year in a row Geronimo made the list. The restaurant routinely gets lauded by national travel and food media, but the marvel of each new accolade never wears off for owner Chris Harvey.
“We have gotten this for five years — that’s crazy,” Harvey said. “This is a pretty big one. This is definitely one of the hardest awards to get.”
Under the state’s public health orders, Geronimo has shifted to outdoor dining only but remains busy. “We put a tent in the parking lot with 13 tables,” Harvey said. “We are sold out every night and booking a week in advance.”
Sazón co-owner Lawrence Becerra said, “We are absolutely thrilled” about the award. “One of the reasons Sazón is popular is it is as good as anything you have in Mexico City,” he added. “It’s not a Southwest offering. Instead of green chile, we are having great mole.”
Josh Baum, who owns The Ranch House with his wife, Ann Gordon, said the Tripadvisor award was “more good news during this challenging time.”
“In the last few years, we have gotten more tourists on the south side,” he said, and the award may help draw even more.
Baum and Gordon expect to open their new Italian restaurant Rustica next door to The Ranch House as soon as indoor dining is permitted.
The award isn’t the first for Inn of the Five Graces, but co-owner Sylvia Seret said it is significant. “Tripadvisor is definitely on par with Travel + Leisure and Conde Nast,” Seret said, referencing magazine awards. “For years, it has been one of the main platforms for travelers to check reviews and plan travel.”
