Canyon Road fine-dining standout Geronimo again made the OpenTable Top 100 Restaurants in America list, the online restaurant reservation and diner review service announced this week.
Geronimo was the only New Mexico restaurant to make the list .
Geronimo has been on the OpenTable Top 100 list each year since 2015 and in 2013. Geronimo also has been a AAA Four Diamond recipient for 15 years and also is one of 112 U.S. restaurants to get four stars from the Forbes Travel Guide.
In October, Geronimo was on TripAdvisor’s 2019 Travelers’ Choice Awards for Restaurants, appearing on the Top 10 Fine Dining list for the third time, “which blew us away,” owner Chris Harvey said.
OpenTable is the go-to reservation tool for Geronimo diners.
“We probably take 80 percent of our reservations through OpenTable,” Harvey said.
The Top 100 list is based on an analysis of more than 12 million reviews of more than 30,000 restaurants across the country, according to OpenTable’s news release.
Geronimo has gotten 6,184 reviews. Only five restaurants have more reviews : Girl and the Goat and Joes’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab, both in Chicago; Lahaina Grill and Mama’s Fish House, both in Hawaii; and Le Diplomate in Washington, D.C.
Geronimo, which opened in January 1991, is rated at 4.9 stars out of 5 stars at OpenTable.
Harvey stresses he and his staff do not rest on their laurels.
“You’re only as good as your last review is how I look at it,” Harvey said. “If somebody walks in for the first time, they better have their best experience. [Making the OpenTable Top 100 again] just means we need to work harder in 2020.”
