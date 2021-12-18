Gerard's House parent peer navigator Sayra Lozano remembers that after her son was born prematurely about 3½ years ago, she was too nervous to bathe the tiny baby herself. She was 21, and her mother would often take on the task.
Then she and baby Ezequiel, who has Down syndrome, became homeless after she fled domestic violence at the hands of another family member. Lozano had to do the bathing herself while struggling to care for Ezequiel while getting by on Social Security payments for his disability.
After the pair moved from shelter to shelter, the Nuestra Jornada program for immigrant families at Gerard's House gave Lozano solace. Later, it gave her a job.
"When I met her for the first time, he was really tiny," Nuestra Jornada outreach specialist Roxana Melendez said of Lozano and Ezequiel, who at the time was equipped with an oxygen tank to help with his pulmonary hypertension — a type of high blood pressure in the arteries that bring blood to the lungs and is more common in children born with Down syndrome.
Back then, Lozano was participating in a leg of the program designed for the same young mothers she helps now.
"She said, ‘I want to help,’ ” Melendez said. "Even when she was going through all of that, she was always helping others."
Lozano was hired about six months ago by the organization in partnership with the Expanding Opportunities for Young Families program of the Santa Fe Community Foundation. Helping parents through the pandemic is a key focus of her work, but the position is permanent.
Melendez described Lozano as "warm and loving" toward the young mothers she helps to find resources such as food and rental assistance.
Lozano's life has changed dramatically. Ezequiel is attending preschool at Nye Early Childhood Center. He's curious and loves to read, she said.
Lozano immigrated to New Mexico from Chihuahua, Mexico, alone with her mother, who was pregnant at the time, as a toddler.
Today she's working to teach her son Spanish — the language she once told her mother she never wanted to speak again after being bullied for using it at school in Española, Los Alamos and later southern Colorado.
Now, she'd like to get certified to offer Spanish interpretation services for families trying to navigate the same complicated systems she has gone through.
She and Ezequiel moved into an apartment a few months ago after years on a Section 8 waitlist.
"Society expects for us to have everything put together, that we're young and we're supposed to have everything already figured out," she said. "Because I was homeless with a child, I felt like I was probably judged a lot."
She added, "But, you know, I didn't care. I went past whatever people thought about me."
Her lived experience, Lozano said, helps her navigate the job with compassion.
"This was way before COVID," Lozano recalled of her time in the young moms program. "We would meet with other moms. It was such a huge connection and such a huge help and support."
Gerard's House began as a cluster of local grieving parents in 1997; it's aimed at being a supportive space for processing loss.
But in recent years, as community demand for services has risen, its mission has evolved to include all kinds of bereavement — not just the kind caused by death.
Nuestra Jornada, which largely serves young immigrant families and children, is a large part of that.
The losses can be sparked by deportation, incarceration, kidnapping and border separations, program director Maggie Boyle said in an interview last month.
The pandemic complicates that; losing a loved one to COVID-19, she said, can create secondary losses, particularly if an income earner dies.
Boyle said individual donations to the nonprofit have declined through the pandemic, and Gerard's House workers have applied for additional grant funds to help provide case work for families and get rental assistance to people.
"Part of our COVID support was realizing, especially in Nuestra Jornada, those were the families that were most impacted by job loss due to COVID … and that continues to really be the case."
At the start of the pandemic in early 2020, unemployment among foreign-born workers in the U.S. jumped from 4 percent to 15.3 percent, according to the Pew Research Center — notably higher than that of U.S.-born workers, at 12.4 percent.
The organization is highlighting Lozano's experiences this month and is hosting a campaign to raise money for a $12,000 matching fundraiser that ends Dec. 31.
She said it feels strange to relate her own experiences.
"The moms are going through a really difficult time, and they just need someone to listen," she said of her work. "Sometimes, that's all I do."
