The new Georgia O’Keeffe Museum will be as much about New Mexico and its people as O'Keeffe's iconic paintings.
As such, the museum will conduct a series of public listening sessions from Aug. 31 to Oct. 5 to gather input from New Mexicans that officials will incorporate into the planning for the new museum on the east side of Grant Avenue, director Cody Hartley said.
“It is very important to me that we engage with the community before we get too far down the road with our design,” Hartley said.
The Santa Fe Historic Districts Review Board and the Santa Fe Planning Commission are expected to vote on the plans for the new museum in the coming weeks.
“The new gallery gives us an opportunity to display the work of Georgia O’Keeffe in the context of her living in New Mexico,” Hartley said. “We want to tell stories with our community.”
The museum will seek input on the design, development and future programming at the new site, which will be on a museum-owned campus that fills much of the block bound by Grant Avenue and Marcy and Sheridan streets. The new museum will be built at the location of the former Safeway, which now serves as the museum’s education center.
“This is an opportunity for us to reconceive the programming we offer to make sure it meets the needs and aspirations of our community,” Hartley said. “What we are hoping to do is hear what are the unmet needs of the community in terms of arts education? What kind of partnerships can we create with community organizations? We want to host events against the backdrop of an art center.”
All listening sessions will include a 30-minute presentation from members of the O’Keeffe leadership team followed by open dialogue with participants.
Museum officials will spend most of 2022 on design work with construction potentially starting in late 2022 or early 2023. The new museum could open by the end of 2024, Hartley said.
It will be one story with a basement, which will have 24,000 square feet dedicated to storage for the museum’s collection of more than 3,000 works, including 140 O’Keeffe oil paintings and nearly 700 drawings.
The new museum will have 13,000 square feet of gallery space for permanent and temporary exhibitions with the ability to combine the space. There will be a lecture hall and classroom that can be combined as a larger space, and there will be a gift shop and large lobby, Hartley said.
