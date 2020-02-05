Rare paintings and pottery by Georgia O'Keeffe, one of New Mexico’s best-known artists, are among the more than 100 works of art and other items that Sotheby's will auction March 5 in New York.
The artwork, some valued at millions of dollars, and other objects and personal effects up for auction come from the collection of artist Juan Hamilton, a friend and confidant of O'Keeffe's, according to Sotheby's. Works by Hamilton, as well as O'Keeffe's husband, Alfred Stieglitz, will also be up for auction.
"It has been a privilege to live with and care for these works for many years," Hamilton said in a statement issued by Sotheby's. "But it is now time to allow others the opportunity to enjoy and learn from these treasures. I hope that they will inspire a new generation of admirers and collectors of O'Keeffe, Stieglitz, and their inimitable circle, as they have long inspired me."
Among the items up for bid is O’Keeffe’s famous painting Nature Forms–Gaspé, which is estimated at $4 million to $6 million. Other items include sculptures, photographs, books, manuscripts, artifacts and memorabilia.
"Underscoring the importance of this unique collection, many of the works on offer will be shown together for the very first time this spring, having never-before been exhibited publicly or offered at auction," according to Sotheby's.
