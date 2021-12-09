The lap pool at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center will reopen Monday, a month after it was closed for renovations, the city of Santa Fe said in a city news release.
The city closed the lap pool Nov. 1 to add new plaster for the facility's leisure pool, repair the expansion gap — the space between the pool and the pool deck — and sandblast the tile surrounding the leisure pool.
"We are pleased to offer to our community members a wholesome, attractive recreational area," Natatorium Manager Matt Cottle said in a news release. "The increased sustainability and longevity of our facility is of great importance to all."
The city also replaced several motors that feed the pools' recirculation systems, completed preventive maintenance on the facility's boiler systems and installed new underwater LED lighting.
The leisure pool will reopen Dec. 27. The facilities therapy pool never closed during the project and will remain open.
The renovations cost the city about $179,000, according to city spokesman Dave Herndon.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.