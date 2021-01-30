The city of Santa Fe is increasing the capacity and hours at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center.
Starting Monday, swimming lane capacity will increase from 10 to 18 per hour and the number of people permitted in fitness facilities will increase from 10 to 25 per hour.
The center is open from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. It is closed on Sunday.
Starting Feb. 8, hours will be extended from 6:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.
The ice arena remains closed per public health orders.
Admission is by reservation only. To reserve a time slot, call 505-955-4065 or 505-405-4066.
