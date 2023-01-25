editor's pick General Services Department secretary resigns The New Mexican Daniel Chacon Reporter Author email Jan 25, 2023 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Home News Local News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Cabinet secretary of the New Mexico General Services Department has resigned, effective Feb. 3.John A. Garcia, who has served as general services secretary since late 2021, said in a statement Wednesday he was resigning for "personal reasons.""I enjoyed my time working in this diverse yet very important agency," he said.Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham called Garcia, a Republican, a "wonderful addition" to her administration."I am very grateful to him for his many years of service to the state, both in my administration and previous ones, and I wish him all the best moving forward," she said.Anna Silva, director of the department's Facilities Management Division, will serve as acting secretary until a replacement for Garcia is selected, a news release states. Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Daniel Chacon Reporter Author email Follow Daniel Chacon Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Popular in the Community Advertisement MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos ArticlesChef behind Jambo Cafe to take over Bobcat Bite'Antiques Roadshow,' Santa Fe styleRegal Santa Fe 14 closing as part of corporate bankruptcySanta Fe council approves Old Pecos rezoneSanta Fe expected to remain cold as city, region face more snowSanta Fe council approves controversial rezoningSanta Fe police officer sues city, department over alleged K-9 attackUnwise Solomon helps make New Mexico first in corruptionDA: Baldwin, armorer to face involuntary manslaughter charge in 'Rust' shootingFirst week of session brings array of bills Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. COLUMNISTS & BLOGS Ringside Seat Term limits would only make unpaid Legislature worse Magic table Indian delight made easier Ringside Seat Unwise Solomon helps make New Mexico first in corruption Phill Casaus The buck stops with DA, but not over 'Rust'