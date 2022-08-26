Brian Helander swung a lasso over his head, showing a group of rodeo students how to properly rope a calf.

He talked about wrist movements and the importance of using a roping glove. After a quick warmup, each student took a turn trying to rope a calf, allowing it to scamper off once the rope made it around the animal's neck.

These students came from all over the country to compete in New Mexico’s only gay rodeo, the Zia Regional Rodeo, with people who accept them for who they are.

Popular in the Community