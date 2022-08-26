Rodeo novice Dakota Yeates gets tangled in a lasso Friday while preparing to rope a calf during the Zia Regional Rodeo school at Rodeo de Santa Fe. Would-be wranglers lined up to practice or learn new skills under the tutelage of veteran cowboys as a prelude to the gay rodeo, which runs through the weekend. Though it has events common to professional rodeos, like calf roping and bull riding, the gay rodeo also has several unique competitions like goat dressing, wild cow milking and the wild drag race.
Rodeo novice Dakota Yeates gets tangled in a lasso Friday while preparing to rope a calf during the Zia Regional Rodeo school at Rodeo de Santa Fe. Would-be wranglers lined up to practice or learn new skills under the tutelage of veteran cowboys as a prelude to the gay rodeo, which runs through the weekend. Though it has events common to professional rodeos, like calf roping and bull riding, the gay rodeo also has several unique competitions like goat dressing, wild cow milking and the wild drag race.
Brian Helander swung a lasso over his head, showing a group of rodeo students how to properly rope a calf.
He talked about wrist movements and the importance of using a roping glove. After a quick warmup, each student took a turn trying to rope a calf, allowing it to scamper off once the rope made it around the animal's neck.
These students came from all over the country to compete in New Mexico’s only gay rodeo, the Zia Regional Rodeo, with people who accept them for who they are.
"Here we can be ourselves and we don't have to pretend that we're something that we're not," Helander said. "In other rodeos, there's still some homophobic joking that goes around."
The annual Zia Regional Rodeo, in its 30th year, is organized by the New Mexico Gay Rodeo Association — a member International Gay Rodeo Association.
The first gay rodeo was held in Nevada in 1976 to raise funds for the Muscular Dystrophy Association during a time when being gay wasn't widely accepted, especially not in rodeo.
"Rodeo traditionally has always been kind of considered a very straight sport, but with so many LGBTQ+ people, [gay rodeo has] become very mainstream these days," said rodeo Director Paul Vigil.
Besides traditional events like bull riding, calf roping and chute dogging, the Zia Regional Rodeo also holds "camp" events that add a fashionable flair to the traditionally rugged sport.
Some of these events include steer decorating, where a participants try to put a bow on a steer, and wild drag racing, where a three-person team tries to get a drag queen on the back of the steer and over a line. The rodeo also challenges gender norms by inviting members of the LGBTQ community to take park in traditional rodeo events and allowing women to participate in events that are traditionally reserved for men, such as bronc riding.
This year organizers will be collecting donations for Silver Horizons — a nonprofit that provides senior citizens with services such as transportation.
Jackie Kemp, 28, went to the class to get some practice. She plans to participate in the chute dogging event, where participants wrestle a calf to the ground — something she would have never been able to do in a traditional rodeo.
"I don't know why it's like that because men are usually allowed to [do] barrel racing and things that are deemed just for women," Kemp said. "It doesn't make sense. … We can do whatever the guys do."
Kemp said she has always loved horses; she was introduced to rodeo by a friend and has participated in at least four.
Alexander Saites, 32, said he had always wanted to try bull riding and went to the class to learn the basics of rodeo. Though his small rural community had rodeos, he never felt like it was a part of "his sphere."
Growing up in a conservative town in Tennessee as a gay man, Saites knew not everyone would accept him for who he was. When he saw an ad for a gay rodeo at a bar, he saw his chance to try something he had always wanted to do.
"This is a community that I feel very comfortable around, and I don't worry about mentioning my husband," Saites said.
Now many of the old-timers that have been a part of the association for decades, like Paula Scougal, are looking to the new generation to keep the tradition alive and continue to break stereotypes.
"These young kids have just brought so much energy, and that's what we need," Scougal said. "We need more kids and more energy. I mean, most of us are in our 60s, maybe 70s."
Scougal helped found the Colorado Gay Rodeo Association in the '80s and was the first female bronc rider in the association — another event that was exclusive to men in traditional rodeos.
Now that she is retired, Scougal said she still likes to help with gay rodeos however she can and be with people she loves.
"This is my family and they all take care of me," Scougal said.