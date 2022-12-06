Richard Coleman knows firsthand the harshness of life on the streets.

For four years, he panhandled, lived in shelters and soothed himself with narcotics. When he got caught shooting up in a shelter bathroom, he said, he was ejected onto the streets in the dead of winter.

That was then.

120622 jw moxie house3.jpg

Participants in the Santa Fe Safe Outdoor Space Community Forum listen to speakers Tuesday.
120622 jw moxie house4.jpg

ABOVE: Janelle Bohannon, left, and Jessica Carr look around a small prefab shelter on display Tuesday before the start of the Santa Fe Safe Outdoor Space Community Forum at the downtown convention center. Jim Weber/The New Mexican LEFT: Richard Coleman, who struggled with homelessness for years, found housing about six months ago that helped change the course of his life. He attended Santa Fe’s S3 Housing Initiative on Tuesday night as a member of the Lived Experience Advisory Board. Marianne Todd/The New Mexican

