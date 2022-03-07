As gas prices blast upward — they rose almost exponentially in Santa Fe in a matter of hours Monday — they will have an impact on the many workers who drive in from elsewhere.
In fact, they already have.
Janelle Taylor Garcia, who works for the Legislative Finance Committee at the state Capitol, filled her Hyundai Sonata with gas in her hometown of Rio Rancho on Sunday night. It cost her about $65. Typically, it’s about $40.
“Pretty shocking,” Taylor Garcia said Monday afternoon. “I was not prepared for that.”
The escalation took on near-frenzied proportions Monday: Numerous stations jacked up prices by 20 cents and 40 cents near St. Francis Drive, St. Michael’s Drive, Cerrillos Road, Agua Fría Street and elsewhere. At one station, the unleaded price of $3.69 early in the day was $4.09 by the afternoon.
The record for regular unleaded gas in Santa Fe is $4.04, a mark that has stood since July 7, 2008. Prices have risen to the point where they will affect travel choices, many say. That could mean riding public transportation, carpooling and altering vacation plans.
Garcia, for instance, said she will increase her use of the Rail Runner Express, the train service that runs from Belen to Santa Fe — even if it will extend her commute time.
Steve Martinez, an associate professor of history at Santa Fe Community College, commutes in his vehicle four days a week from Española. “We’re gonna be at $4 a gallon in no time here,” he said. “So I have to take this on the chin, like many other people who have to commute.”
More than one-third of the workers in Santa Fe County live outside the county, at least in part because of the high cost of housing here. The rise in gas prices puts another hit on them.
A Western New Mexico University professor said the war in Ukraine has had an impact but noted oil prices have been rising for some time. Coronavirus disruptions, supply chain problems and decisions by the Biden administration, such as halting the Keystone Pipeline XL, have had an effect, said Jorge Romero-Habeych, assistant professor of economics at Western New Mexico.
“So it’s a complicated situation,” Romero-Habeych said. “There’s nothing right now to suggest there’s going to be any improvement in the situation.”
Though the United States gets little of its oil from Russia, the war is bound to have an impact on prices, he said.
“You should expect price increases on everything,” Romero-Habeych said.
At Santa Fe’s pumps, drivers grumbled about the situation. Stacy Nixon fueled up Monday morning at the Maverik station near St. Francis Drive and Sawmill Road. She called gas prices “crazy.”
“I live an hour from here and in California,” she said. “This pales in comparison to California, but this still sucks.”
The Marathon (formerly Phillips 66) station at St. Francis Drive and Alameda Street was already at $4.07 per gallon Monday morning.
At least Santa Fe wasn’t alone.
Las Vegas, Nev., on Monday woke up to its first $5 gas prices. New York City has been well into the $4 range for at least a couple weeks, and AAA reported California’s Monday average was $5.34 per gallon with some stations above $6 per gallon.
The nation’s most expensive gasoline is along the Pacific coast in California, Oregon, Washington, Nevada and Hawaii, with Alaska, New York, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and Illinois trailing close behind and 22 states reporting statewide averages above $4 per gallon as of Monday, AAA determined.
Increases have been rapid. On Feb. 24, only California and Hawaii were above $4.
In the morning, New Mexico was in the middle ground at $3.89 for a gallon of regular unleaded. The lowest prices are in the corridor from Texas to the Dakotas at $3.62 to $3.65 per gallon. New Mexico also is within easy reach of its record high of $4.08 on July 17, 2008, AAA data shows.
The national average gas price on Monday was $4.065, according to AAA.
Chris Erickson, professor of economics at New Mexico State University, said it doesn’t matter if the United States gets little of its oil from Russia. Oil is part of the global market, he said, and what affects Europe affects the U.S. The oil industry scaled down production during the worst of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.
Erickson said he expected New Mexico’s oil industry, which is critical to the state, will increase production. That, he said, will generate additional revenue and more jobs for the state. But that will level off, perhaps in a year, he added.
“The war is what’s causing the acute rise in prices over the past several weeks,” he said.
The gas price hikes appear to be beneficial for the Rail Runner’s business. Spokeswoman Augusta Meyers said Thursday and Friday ridership reached 1,200 each of those days, about a 50 percent jump from midweek. Some of those were recreational travelers enjoying the nice weather, Meyers said.
But the Rail Runner expects business to keep growing. Meyers said the railway typically sees at least a 10 percent rise in ridership with a 10-cent increase in gas prices.
Janelle Taylor Garcia already has a monthly Rail Runner pass for unlimited ridership. And, she said, she intends to use it.
