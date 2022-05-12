Maria Hajic knew her reality — and that of just about everyone else — when she pumped gas Thursday morning at the Maverik station on St. Francis Drive.
“It’s the most I’ve ever paid for gas,” Hajic said.
Maverik actually had “cheap” gas for Santa Fe, at $4.18 per gallon. Prices in town were mostly split between $4.19 per gallon of regular unleaded fuel and $4.29 per gallon. Allsup’s on Cerrillos Road near Siler Road and nearby Murphy Express were cheapest at $4.17 per gallon.
AAA New Mexico listed a Thursday morning average of $4.24 per gallon for Santa Fe, shattering the city’s $4.16 record from March 29. The price increased 15 cents from last week.
The price increase in Santa Fe mirrors spikes throughout the state and nation — and caused even more consternation for those who depend on their cars to get from here to there.
“Everywhere I go is a commute,” said D.J. Garcia, who lives in Cochiti Pueblo. “Prices are getting out of hand. It just cuts out some of the things I can buy for my kids and travel. We have to consolidate trips.”
The AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch released every Thursday morning reported all-time record gas prices for the nation ($4.42), New Mexico’s four metropolitan area and neighboring states Texas ($4.10), Colorado ($4.12), Oklahoma ($3.99) and Arizona ($4.70). The previous marks in many places had mostly been set on March 11.
New Mexico’s average $4.27 price, however, ranks as the 25th least expensive among the states, according to gasprices.aaa.com.
Albuquerque’s price soared week-over-week 24 cents to $4.28 per gallon. Farmington was up 20 cents to $4.57 and Las Cruces rose 13 cents to $4.25.
Colorado is the rare state whose 2008 record stood through the March peaks, but it fell Thursday with an average statewide price at $4.12 per gallon.
AAA New Mexico spokesman Daniel Armbruster attributes record fuel prices to uncertainty in Ukraine; the volatility created by the European Union seeking to wean itself from Russian oil; and increasing gasoline demand from U.S. drivers as the summer travel season nears.
“AAA projects a 120 percent increase in Memorial Day travel over last year,” Armbruster said. “We know a pent-up demand is playing out.”
Armbruster elaborated that record gas prices don’t seem to be affecting American road trips.
“Consumers are taking larger vacations, one bucket list-type trip, instead of two or three smaller trips,” he said. “For most road trips, you only looking at $50 to $70 more in gasoline.”
Armbruster picked two top tips from AAA to lower gasoline consumption.
“Avoid quick accelerations and make sure your vehicle is well maintained, especially tires,” he said.