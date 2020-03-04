The state Department of Cultural Affairs announced Wednesday that Billy Garrett will head the New Mexico History Museum.
Garrett had served as the museum's interim director since May 2019, replacing Andrew Wulf, who was fired in February 2019.
Wulf made $91,441 a year as executive director, according to the state’s Sunshine Portal, while Garrett's annual salary as is $93,599.50 in the position.
Garrett is a graduate of Las Cruces High School and holds degrees from Arizona State University.
A former two-term Doña Ana County commissioner from 2010-18, Garrett also worked at the National Park Service for 26 years, developing guidelines for the agency’s management of its cultural resources.
He will continue to oversee daily operations for exhibitions and public programs for the New Mexico History Museum, the Palace of the Governors, the Palace Press, the Fray Angélico Chávez History Library, the Palace Photo Archives and the Native American Artisans Program, the Department of Cultural Affairs said in a news release.
