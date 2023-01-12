Estimates for costs and the time required to produce nuclear bomb cores, including 30 per year at Los Alamos National Laboratory, are severely lacking and could make it difficult for federal managers to avoid cost overruns, delays and other problems, a government watchdog said in a report released Thursday.
Plans for the lab and the Savannah River Site in South Carolina to produce a combined 80 nuclear warhead triggers or "pits" a year by 2035 is a massive, complex undertaking that demands detailed scheduling, a careful accounting of costs and clear estimates of how long various tasks will take — none of which are being done by the federal agency in charge of nuclear weapons, the Government Accountability Office said in its 78-page report.
Without this essential information, any plans to gear up the facilities to make plutonium pits is unreliable, including if it can be accomplished by the target date, the GAO said.
"They're asking for a bunch of money without any assurance that it's tied to a realistic estimate of the date," Allison Bawden, the GAO's director of natural resources and environment, said in an interview. "Those two things now are really divorced from one another."
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.