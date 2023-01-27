The State Game Commission on Friday voted to reject the city of Santa Fe's $2.1 million offer to buy 23 acres owned by the state Department of Game and Fish, a portion of which is needed to build the proposed Richards Avenue extension. 

Commissioners came out of a closed-door session and, with no discussion, voted to reject the city's proposal and to hire a real estate agent to put the property back on the market. 

The city and the Game and Fish Department initially agreed on a $3 million sale price, based on the state's appraisal. But the city did a subsequent appraisal that managers said put the land's worth at about $1.4 million. 

