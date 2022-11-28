Gambel's Quail by Elroy Limmer (1).jpg

Look for groups of Gambel’s quail seeking food in shrubby areas.

 Elroy Limmer/Great Backyard Bird Count

It’s a four-times-a-day routine. Up at dawn to put out seed, peanuts in the shell and suet for our flock of 80 pinyon jays. Once the jays have devoured everything in sight, it’s time to put out more seed (both on the ground and in above ground feeders) and suet plus bark butter and mealworms for scrub jays, finches, blue birds, towhees, bush tits, tit mice, juncos, sparrows, ladderback woodpeckers, northern flickers and nuthatches. In the late afternoon, do it all over again, plus refilling several birdbaths. Whew, I am glad Karen has taken on this responsibility so willingly.

During this daily routine early in November, Karen spotted a covey of 12 Gambel’s quail feeding on a mixture of millet, cracked corn and sunflower chips. They have taken up residence at our ground feeding station, and we now see them almost every day. At night, the covey roosts in bushes and low trees.

These birds have a round, chunky body and are easily recognizable by the “comma” shaped black topknot. The males have a black face surrounded by a thin white color lining of feathers and copper-colored feathers on the top of their head. Males also possess black markings on their breast, white and cream-colored markings throughout the body, wings that are olive-colored and sides that are chestnut. Females lack this striking appearance with their face and neck being gray in color.

Ken Bunkowski and his son, Matt, are co-owners of Wild Birds Unlimited in Santa Fe and look forward to sharing the joy that birds bring into our lives.

