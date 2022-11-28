It’s a four-times-a-day routine. Up at dawn to put out seed, peanuts in the shell and suet for our flock of 80 pinyon jays. Once the jays have devoured everything in sight, it’s time to put out more seed (both on the ground and in above ground feeders) and suet plus bark butter and mealworms for scrub jays, finches, blue birds, towhees, bush tits, tit mice, juncos, sparrows, ladderback woodpeckers, northern flickers and nuthatches. In the late afternoon, do it all over again, plus refilling several birdbaths. Whew, I am glad Karen has taken on this responsibility so willingly.
During this daily routine early in November, Karen spotted a covey of 12 Gambel’s quail feeding on a mixture of millet, cracked corn and sunflower chips. They have taken up residence at our ground feeding station, and we now see them almost every day. At night, the covey roosts in bushes and low trees.
These birds have a round, chunky body and are easily recognizable by the “comma” shaped black topknot. The males have a black face surrounded by a thin white color lining of feathers and copper-colored feathers on the top of their head. Males also possess black markings on their breast, white and cream-colored markings throughout the body, wings that are olive-colored and sides that are chestnut. Females lack this striking appearance with their face and neck being gray in color.
These diurnal birds spend their day walking and foraging. Their wings are not well designed for flight and can only support short distance flight characterize by sudden, explosive flapping of its wings. As a ground-dwelling bird, Gambel’s quail are very vulnerable to predation by coyotes, bobcats and foxes. As a result, their lifespan is only two years.
The Gambel’s breeding season starts in April and runs through July. The male struts and bows to the female during courtship and offers her bits of food. Females build the nest which is usually a simple patch on the ground, concealed by twigs, grass and leaves. She lays 12 eggs (white to pale buff, heavily marked with brown) per brood. One brood per year, two in years with good food supply. The eggs are incubated for approximately 24 days. Just before the eggs hatch, the female calls to the chicks, who cheep to each other from inside the eggs. The eggs hatch in synchrony, with the chick cutting a neat hole in the shell, leaving an intact piece of membrane to serve as a hinge. The chick then opens the door that it created. The chicks leave the nest with their parents within a day of hatching. Both parents tend the young and lead them to food sources. The chicks feed themselves a diet primarily of seeds with some insects.
Look for these beautiful birds in early morning and late afternoon when they are actively feeding. You will find them in shrubby areas where they forage in large groups on the ground. Members of the covey communicate with various vocalizations including chattering, clacking, a plaintive “qua-el” and a loud “chi-ca-go-go.” If you get too close without seeing them, prepare to be startled as they explode into flight.
Ken Bunkowski and his son, Matt, are co-owners of Wild Birds Unlimited in Santa Fe and look forward to sharing the joy that birds bring into our lives.
