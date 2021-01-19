State Sen. George Muñoz has been selected to serve as chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee.
Muñoz, a 53-year-old Gallup Democrat who was appointed to the position Tuesday, the first day of the 2021 legislative session, replaces former Sen. John Arthur Smith, a conservative-leaning Democrat from Deming who served as committee chairman for more than a decade.
Smith, who lost his reelection bid to a more progressive candidate in last year’s primary, was known as "Dr. No" for his refusal to fund various initiatives over the years.
Muñoz, also a conservative-leaning Democrat, who owns a number of businesses and has served on the boards of several banks, said he was honored and humbled about his appointment.
He said New Mexico's recovery from the novel coronavirus pandemic will be his top priority.
"For me it's, it's recovery mode first and then we'll move forward from there. How do we get New Mexico recovered? How do we make sure people are employed. I want to make sure businesses are reopening, and that's number one."
Follow Daniel J. Chacón on Twitter @danieljchacon.
