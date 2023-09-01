 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gallery: The 99th Burning of Zozobra

  • Updated
  • 0
090123 jw zozobra2.jpg

Zozobra fans start to get pumped up as the annual rain of beach balls are released into the crowd on Sept. 1, 2023 at For Marcy Park during the 99th burning of Zozobra. In keeping with the decades project, Zozobra was decked out as a Harry Potter villain complete with wand.
090123 jw zozo setup 1.jpg

Lula Yount, left, get a face full of Zozobra guts (shredded paper) compliments of her daughter Arya Yount, 5, while sweeping up the stray bits after moving Zozobra off the truck as volunteers gather to assemble Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023 on the bluff at Fort Marcy Park in preparation for the 99th burning of Zozobra.
090123 jw zozobra8.jpg

The drama builds as Zozobra Fire Dancer Helene Luna brings out the torches to face off against Old Man Gloom during the 99th burning of Zozobra on Sept. 1, 2023 at Fort Marcy Park.
083123 jw zozo prep3.jpg

Gloomies take their place on the bluff as cast members, tech crew and Kiwanis Club event organizers gather Wednesday for a dress rehearsal for the 99th Burning of Zozobra at Fort Marcy park.
090123 jw zozobra10.jpg

Crowds cheer for the burning of Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023 on the bluff at Fort Marcy Park during the 99th burning of Zozobra. In keeping with the decades project, Zozobra was decked out as a Harry Potter villain complete with wand.
090123 jw zozobra1.jpg

Zozobra Fire Dancer Helene Luna steps away as Old Man Gloom starts to burn during the 99th burning of Zozobra on Friday at Fort Marcy Park.
083123 jw zozo prep1.jpg

Dancers, from left, Krysta Delgado, Olivia Warner-Love, Maddy Kettler and Charlotte Leachman put some finishing touches on their Gloomies costumes Wednesday as cast members, tech crew and Kiwanis Club event organizers gather for a dress rehearsal of the 99th Burning of Zozobra at Fort Marcy park. This year’s Old Man Gloom will recall pop culture icons from the early 2000s.
090123 jw zozobra4.jpg

Fabian Gallegos III, 8, puts some serious thought into his glooms for the year as he writes them out before the burning of Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023 at For Marcy Park during the 99th burning of Zozobra. In keeping with the decades project, Zozobra was decked out as a Harry Potter villain complete with wand.
090123 jw zozobra7.jpg

Zozobra fans start to get pumped up as the annual rain of beach balls are released into the crowd on Sept. 1, 2023 at For Marcy Park during the 99th burning of Zozobra. In keeping with the decades project, Zozobra was decked out as a Harry Potter villain complete with wand.
083123 jw zozo prep4.jpg

Zozobra Fire Dancer Helene Luna, left, faces off against the Gloomies during a dress rehearsal Thursday for the 99th Burning of Zozobra at Fort Marcy Park.
090123 jw zozo setup 7.jpg

Juancarlos Orona gives Zozobra a giant fist-bump as volunteers gather to assemble Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023, on the bluff at Fort Marcy Park in preparation for the 99th burning of Zozobra.
090123 jw zozo setup 4.jpg

Isaac Varela, left, catches Zozobra's wand as it starts to tip over while attaching it to the hand as volunteers gather to assemble Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023, on the bluff at Fort Marcy Park in preparation for the 99th burning of Zozobra.
090123 jw zozobra11.jpg

As the sun starts to set, a ray of sun catches Joshua Rodriguez, 7, playing with his bubble gun as crowds gather for the burning of Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023 at Fort Marcy Park during the 99th burning of Zozobra.
090123 jw zozo setup 3.jpg

A crowd of volunteers gathers to assemble Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023, on the bluff at Fort Marcy Park in preparation for the 99th burning of Zozobra.
083123 jw zozo prep5.jpg

Dancers take on the role of Gloomies as cast members, tech crew and Kiwanis Club event organizers gather Wednesday for a dress rehearsal for the 99th Burning of Zozobra at Fort Marcy park.
090123 jw zozobra5.jpg

Jenny Romero (left), Adrianna Rodriguez (center), and Kylee Ward try to teach Faith Gomez how to front-flip as crowds gather to cheer for the burning of Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023 at For Marcy Park during the 99th burning of Zozobra. In keeping with the decades project, Zozobra was decked out as a Harry Potter villain complete with wand.
090123 jw zozo setup 5.jpg

A crew of volunteers lift Zozobra's arm into position during the assembly of Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023, on the bluff at Fort Marcy Park in preparation for the 99th burning of Zozobra.
083123 jw zozo prep2.jpg

Zozobra Fire Dancer Helene Luna gets warmed up Wednesday for a dress rehearsal of the 99th Burning of Zozobra at Fort Marcy park. 
090123 jw zozobra3.jpg

The gloomies take the stage as crowds gather to cheer for the burning of Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023 on the bluff at For Marcy Park during the 99th burning of Zozobra. In keeping with the decades project, Zozobra was decked out as a Harry Potter villain complete with wand.
090123 jw zozo setup 6.jpg

Workers put hook up the giant marionette's arms during the assembly of Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023, on the bluff at For Marcy Park in preparation for the 99th burning of Zozobra.
090123 jw zozobra9.jpg

While waiting for the action to start, Sebastian Danieli, 3, horses around with his dad, Nicolas Danieli as crowds gather on Sept. 1, 2023 at Fort Marcy Park during the 99th burning of Zozobra.
090123 jw zozo setup 2.jpg

Juancarlos Orona relaxes after helping to move Zozobra's torso off the truck from the mall as volunteers gather to assemble Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023, on the bluff at Fort Marcy Park in preparation for the 99th burning of Zozobra.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Special Offers & Promotions

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Subscribe
Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
What's your name?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred