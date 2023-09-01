Gallery: The 99th Burning of Zozobra

Lula Yount, left, get a face full of Zozobra guts (shredded paper) compliments of her daughter Arya Yount, 5, while sweeping up the stray bits after moving Zozobra off the truck as volunteers gather to assemble Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023 on the bluff at Fort Marcy Park in preparation for the 99th burning of Zozobra.
Isaac Varela, left, catches Zozobra's wand as it starts to tip over while attaching it to the hand as volunteers gather to assemble Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023, on the bluff at Fort Marcy Park in preparation for the 99th burning of Zozobra.
Juancarlos Orona relaxes after helping to move Zozobra's torso off the truck from the mall as volunteers gather to assemble Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023, on the bluff at Fort Marcy Park in preparation for the 99th burning of Zozobra.
Dancers, from left, Krysta Delgado, Olivia Warner-Love, Maddy Kettler and Charlotte Leachman put some finishing touches on their Gloomies costumes Wednesday as cast members, tech crew and Kiwanis Club event organizers gather for a dress rehearsal of the 99th Burning of Zozobra at Fort Marcy park. This year’s Old Man Gloom will recall pop culture icons from the early 2000s.
Crowds cheer for the burning of Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023 on the bluff at Fort Marcy Park during the 99th burning of Zozobra. In keeping with the decades project, Zozobra was decked out as a Harry Potter villain complete with wand.
As the sun starts to set, a ray of sun catches Joshua Rodriguez, 7, playing with his bubble gun as crowds gather for the burning of Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023 at Fort Marcy Park during the 99th burning of Zozobra.
Zozobra fans start to get pumped up as the annual rain of beach balls are released into the crowd on Sept. 1, 2023 at For Marcy Park during the 99th burning of Zozobra. In keeping with the decades project, Zozobra was decked out as a Harry Potter villain complete with wand.
The gloomies take the stage as crowds gather to cheer for the burning of Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023 on the bluff at For Marcy Park during the 99th burning of Zozobra. In keeping with the decades project, Zozobra was decked out as a Harry Potter villain complete with wand.
Fabian Gallegos III, 8, puts some serious thought into his glooms for the year as he writes them out before the burning of Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023 at For Marcy Park during the 99th burning of Zozobra. In keeping with the decades project, Zozobra was decked out as a Harry Potter villain complete with wand.
Jenny Romero (left), Adrianna Rodriguez (center), and Kylee Ward try to teach Faith Gomez how to front-flip as crowds gather to cheer for the burning of Old Man Gloom on Sept. 1, 2023 at For Marcy Park during the 99th burning of Zozobra. In keeping with the decades project, Zozobra was decked out as a Harry Potter villain complete with wand.
Zozobra fans start to get pumped up as the annual rain of beach balls are released into the crowd on Sept. 1, 2023 at For Marcy Park during the 99th burning of Zozobra. In keeping with the decades project, Zozobra was decked out as a Harry Potter villain complete with wand.