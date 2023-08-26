Gallery: St. Michael's beats crosstown rival Capital

St. Michael’s running back Cole Sandoval goes over the top of Capital’s Angel Gonzalez to score a touchdown Saturday at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. Sandoval took a short pass and weaved his way 44 yards for a score in the 28-20 win, the Horsemen’s 18th straight year of beating Capital.
S. Michael's receiver Brandon Meyer make a one-handed catch to score a touchdown against Elijah Rodriguez in the Horsemen's win Saturday. The 34-yard score came on a trick play, and sophomore Kamal Stith subbed in for one drive, but otherwise quarterback Reed Bass was in control of the St. Mike's offense. Bass completed 11 of 14 passes for 136 yards.
Capital quarterback Deaven Montano evades St. Michael's defender Nicholas Armendariz to get off a pass Saturday. He completed 19 of 33 passes for 226 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for an offensive unit that was down a starting offensive tackle he also had running back Fabian Ryan dealing with illness.
Horsemen running back Matthias Duran (1) looks for a way through the Jaguar line under pressure by Kristopher Trujillo (8), Josh Baker (23) and Joseph Rodriguez (1) during St. Michael's 28-20 win over crosstown rivals Capital High School at St. Michael's on Aug. 26, 2023.
Jaguars receiver Jay Madrid (7) makes a catch with short yardage, but can't make it into the end zone under pressure by Horsemen defender Cole Sandoval (7) during St. Michael's 28-20 win over crosstown rivals Capital High School at St. Michael's on Aug. 26, 2023.
Horsemen running back Cole Sandoval (7) celebrates with Reed Bass after a touchdown run in the first half of St. Michael's 28-20 win over crosstown rivals Capital High School at St. Michael's on Aug. 26, 2023.
Jaguars running back Elijah Rodriguez tries to recover a fumble under pressure by a host of Horsemen defenders during St. Michael's 28-20 win over crosstown rivals Capital High School at St. Michael's on Aug. 26, 2023.