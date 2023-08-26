 Skip to main content
Gallery: St. Michael's beats crosstown rival Capital

  • Updated
  • 0
082623 jw stmike jags football1.jpg

St. Michael’s running back Cole Sandoval goes over the top of Capital’s Angel Gonzalez to score a touchdown Saturday at the Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. Sandoval took a short pass and weaved his way 44 yards for a score in the 28-20 win, the Horsemen’s 18th straight year of beating Capital.
082623 jw stmike jags football2.jpg

S. Michael's receiver Brandon Meyer make a one-handed catch to score a touchdown against Elijah Rodriguez in the Horsemen's win Saturday. The 34-yard score came on a trick play, and sophomore Kamal Stith subbed in for one drive, but otherwise quarterback Reed Bass was in control of the St. Mike's offense. Bass completed 11 of 14 passes for 136 yards.
082623 jw stmike jags football3.jpg

Capital quarterback Deaven Montano evades St. Michael's defender Nicholas Armendariz to get off a pass Saturday. He completed 19 of 33 passes for 226 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions for an offensive unit that was down a starting offensive tackle he also had running back Fabian Ryan dealing with illness.
082623 jw stmike jags football10.jpg

Horsemen coach Joey Fernandez directs his team on the field during St. Michael's 28-20 win over crosstown rivals Capital High School at St. Michael's on Aug. 26, 2023.
082623 jw stmike jags football9.jpg

Horsemen running back Matthias Duran (1) looks for a way through the Jaguar line under pressure by Kristopher Trujillo (8), Josh Baker (23) and Joseph Rodriguez (1) during St. Michael's 28-20 win over crosstown rivals Capital High School at St. Michael's on Aug. 26, 2023.
082623 jw stmike jags football11.jpg

Horsemen quarterback Kamal Stith (8) is dragged down by Jaguars defender Eli Dominguez (10) during St. Michael's 28-20 win over crosstown rivals Capital High School at St. Michael's on Aug. 26, 2023.
082623 jw stmike jags football8.jpg

Horsemen quarterback Reed Bass (6) is brought down by Jaguars defender Alan Mourning during St. Michael's 28-20 win over crosstown rivals Capital High School at St. Michael's on Aug. 26, 2023.
082623 jw stmike jags football6.jpg

Jaguars receiver Jay Madrid (7) makes a catch with short yardage, but can't make it into the end zone under pressure by Horsemen defender Cole Sandoval (7) during St. Michael's 28-20 win over crosstown rivals Capital High School at St. Michael's on Aug. 26, 2023.
082623 jw stmike jags football5.jpg

St. Michael’s running back Matthias Duran fumbles the ball while being tackled by Joseph Rodriguez during Saturday’s win.
082623 jw stmike jags football15.jpg

Jaguars running back Elijah Rodriguez tries to recover a fumble under pressure by a host of Horsemen defenders during St. Michael's 28-20 win over crosstown rivals Capital High School at St. Michael's on Aug. 26, 2023.
082623 jw stmike jags football4.jpg

Horsemen running back Cole Sandoval (7) celebrates with Reed Bass after a touchdown run in the first half of St. Michael's 28-20 win over crosstown rivals Capital High School at St. Michael's on Aug. 26, 2023.
082623 jw stmike jags football14.jpg

Jaguars coach Joaquin Garcia reacts to an offsides call during St. Michael's 28-20 win over crosstown rivals Capital High School at St. Michael's on Aug. 26, 2023.
082623 jw stmike jags football13.jpg

Jaguars receiver Jay Madrid (7) is taken down by a host of Horsemen defenders during St. Michael's 28-20 win over crosstown rivals Capital High School at St. Michael's on Aug. 26, 2023.
082623 jw stmike jags football12.jpg

Horseman Pete Johnson is taken down on a hard hit by Jags defender Deaven Montano during St. Michael's 28-20 win over crosstown rivals Capital High School at St. Michael's on Aug. 26, 2023.
082623 jw stmike jags football7.jpg

Horsemen fan John Leeder catches a wild Jaguars punt as it flies into the stands during St. Michael's 28-20 win over crosstown rivals Capital High School at St. Michael's on Aug. 26, 2023.

An error occurred