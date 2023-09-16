 Skip to main content
Gallery: Santa Fe Renaissance Faire

  Updated
Crystal "Fidgits" Hoetzl entertains people passing by with her fire eating act during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023. The sellout event drew crowds to watch jousting, medieval music performances, armored combat, and the general pageantry of the renaissance era.
King Aelfred (left) played by Prescott Coleman presents a gift to the Faery King Foster, played by Tory Jackson, as the surrounding court cheers them on during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023. The sellout event drew crowds to watch jousting, medieval music performances, armored combat, and the general pageantry of the renaissance era.
Knights Don Rodrigo, played by Jason Jambor and Sir James played by Jim Munholland battle it out on the field of honor after their joust during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023. The sellout event drew crowds to watch jousting, medieval music performances, armored combat, and the general pageantry of the renaissance era.
Kaylee Juerra, 10, primes her pirate cannon "Betsy" while battling with the nearby faeries during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023. The sellout event drew crowds to watch jousting, medieval music performances, armored combat, and the general pageantry of the renaissance era.
Tamara Hennis gets into the woodland spirit of the faire during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023. The sellout event drew crowds to watch jousting, medieval music performances, armored combat, and the general pageantry of the renaissance era.
Rick Thom (right) with the Armored Combat League helps Brendalee Brown don her full set of armor before heading out to the field for full contact combat during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023. The sellout event drew crowds to watch jousting, medieval music performances, armored combat, and the general pageantry of the renaissance era.
Don Rodrigo, played by Jason Jambor, breaks a lance against his opponent's shield while jousting Sir James played by Jim Munholland during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023. The sellout event drew crowds to watch jousting, medieval music performances, armored combat, and the general pageantry of the renaissance era.
Combatants with the Armored Combat League battle it out in full contact melee during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023. The sellout event drew crowds to watch jousting, medieval music performances, armored combat, and the general pageantry of the renaissance era.
Aldred the Woodland Wizard, played by Jake Pierce, exchanges gifts with James Baker, 11, during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023. The sellout event drew crowds to watch jousting, medieval music performances, armored combat, and the general pageantry of the renaissance era.
Dancers with Pomegranate Studios Belly Dance perform during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023. The sellout event drew crowds to watch jousting, medieval music performances, armored combat, and the general pageantry of the renaissance era.
A sword fight turns into a general brawl after Sir Gareth, played by Alexander Butterfield (left), accuses Sir Corvus, played by Michael Lee, of cheating in the lists during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023. The sellout event drew crowds to watch jousting, medieval music performances, armored combat, and the general pageantry of the renaissance era.
Costumed characters roam the market during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023. The sellout event drew crowds to watch jousting, medieval music performances, armored combat, and the general pageantry of the renaissace era.
Sporting over 100lbs of armor, Aaron Netzer with the Armored Combat League dons his gauntlets before battling it out in full contact melee during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023. The sellout event drew crowds to watch jousting, medieval music performances, armored combat, and the general pageantry of the renaissance era.

