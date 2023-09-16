Gallery: Santa Fe Renaissance Faire

Sporting over 100lbs of armor, Aaron Netzer with the Armored Combat League dons his gauntlets before battling it out in full contact melee during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023. The sellout event drew crowds to watch jousting, medieval music performances, armored combat, and the general pageantry of the renaissance era.
King Aelfred (left) played by Prescott Coleman presents a gift to the Faery King Foster, played by Tory Jackson, as the surrounding court cheers them on during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Crystal "Fidgits" Hoetzl entertains people passing by with her fire eating act during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Knights Don Rodrigo, played by Jason Jambor and Sir James played by Jim Munholland battle it out on the field of honor after their joust during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Kaylee Juerra, 10, primes her pirate cannon "Betsy" while battling with the nearby faeries during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Tamara Hennis gets into the woodland spirit of the faire during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Rick Thom (right) with the Armored Combat League helps Brendalee Brown don her full set of armor before heading out to the field for full contact combat during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Don Rodrigo, played by Jason Jambor, breaks a lance against his opponent's shield while jousting Sir James played by Jim Munholland during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Combatants with the Armored Combat League battle it out in full contact melee during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Costumed characters roam the market during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
A sword fight turns into a general brawl after Sir Gareth, played by Alexander Butterfield (left), accuses Sir Corvus, played by Michael Lee, of cheating in the lists during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Dancers with Pomegranate Studios Belly Dance perform during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.
Aldred the Woodland Wizard, played by Jake Pierce, exchanges gifts with James Baker, 11, during the 15th annual Santa Fe Renaissance Faire at El Rancho de las Golondrinas on Sept. 16, 2023.