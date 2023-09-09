 Skip to main content
Gallery: Pets on Parade

090923 jw pet parade1.jpg

Adeline Santos waits in the morning heat with her dogs Mila and Wednesday for the start of Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023 where a steady stream of pet enthusiasts of all sizes entertained the crowd lining Palace Ave. and Marcy St. downtown with costumes, candy, and warm fuzzies.
090923 jw pet parade2.jpg

Chihuahua Nico gets his style adjusted while waiting with owner Ari Marcus (right) for the start of Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023 where a steady stream of pet enthusiasts of all sizes entertained the crowd lining Palace Ave. and Marcy St. downtown with costumes, candy, and warm fuzzies.
090923 jw pet parade3.jpg

Emma Jimenez, 9, cuddles up with her dog Baby before the start of Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023 where a steady stream of pet enthusiasts of all sizes entertained the crowd lining Palace Ave. and Marcy St. downtown with costumes, candy, and warm fuzzies.
090923 jw pet parade4.jpg

Dressed as cartoon character Scooby-Doo, Aaron Cardenas, 3, tosses candy to spectators during Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023 where a steady stream of pet enthusiasts of all sizes entertained the crowd lining Palace Ave. and Marcy St. downtown with costumes, candy, and warm fuzzies.
090923 jw pet parade5.jpg

Ezekiel the French Bulldog lines up with owner Xavier Jackson before the start of Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023 where a steady stream of pet enthusiasts of all sizes entertained the crowd lining Palace Ave. and Marcy St. downtown with costumes, candy, and warm fuzzies.
090923 jw pet parade6.jpg

Spectators cheer as Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade comes down the street on Sept. 9, 2023. A steady stream of pet enthusiasts of all sizes entertained the crowd lining Palace Ave. and Marcy St. downtown with costumes, candy, and warm fuzzies.
090923 jw pet parade7.jpg

Aelio Romero and Abby are peas in a pod as Rachel Shreve, left, and Gene Romer put the finishing touches on their mini-float before the start of Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023 where a steady stream of pet enthusiasts of all sizes entertained the crowd lining Palace Ave. and Marcy St. downtown with costumes, candy, and warm fuzzies.
090923 jw pet parade8.jpg

The extreme fluffiness of bernese mountain dog Albus generates a lot of reaction from spectators during Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023 where a steady stream of pet enthusiasts of all sizes entertained the crowd lining Palace Ave. and Marcy St. downtown with costumes, candy, and warm fuzzies.
090923 jw pet parade09.jpg

Kids scramble for candy along Palace Ave. during Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023 where a steady stream of pet enthusiasts of all sizes entertained the crowd lining Palace Ave. and Marcy St. downtown with costumes, candy, and warm fuzzies.
090923 jw pet parade10.jpg

Santa Fe bike patrol officers escort Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023. A steady stream of pet enthusiasts of all sizes entertained the crowd lining Palace Ave. and Marcy St. downtown with costumes, candy, and warm fuzzies.
090923 jw pet parade11.jpg

Buster the dog waits with his owner Anaya for the start of Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023 where a steady stream of pet enthusiasts of all sizes entertained the crowd lining Palace Ave. and Marcy St. downtown with costumes, candy, and warm fuzzies.
090923 jw pet parade12.jpg

Jovan and Kyra Lucero escort Foxy to the start of Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023 where a steady stream of pet enthusiasts of all sizes entertained the crowd lining Palace Ave. and Marcy St. downtown with costumes, candy, and warm fuzzies.

