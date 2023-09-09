Gallery: Pets on Parade

Adeline Santos waits in the morning heat with her dogs Mila and Wednesday for the start of Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023 where a steady stream of pet enthusiasts of all sizes entertained the crowd lining Palace Ave. and Marcy St. downtown with costumes, candy, and warm fuzzies.
Chihuahua Nico gets his style adjusted while waiting with owner Ari Marcus (right) for the start of Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023.
Emma Jimenez, 9, cuddles up with her dog Baby before the start of Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023.
Dressed as cartoon character Scooby-Doo, Aaron Cardenas, 3, tosses candy to spectators during Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023.
Ezekiel the French Bulldog lines up with owner Xavier Jackson before the start of Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023.
Spectators cheer as Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade comes down the street on Sept. 9, 2023. A steady stream of pet enthusiasts of all sizes entertained the crowd lining Palace Ave. and Marcy St. downtown with costumes, candy, and warm fuzzies.
Aelio Romero and Abby are peas in a pod as Rachel Shreve, left, and Gene Romer put the finishing touches on their mini-float before the start of Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023.
The extreme fluffiness of bernese mountain dog Albus generates a lot of reaction from spectators during Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023.
Kids scramble for candy along Palace Ave. during Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023.
Santa Fe bike patrol officers escort Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023. A steady stream of pet enthusiasts of all sizes entertained the crowd lining Palace Ave. and Marcy St. downtown with costumes, candy, and warm fuzzies.
Buster the dog waits with his owner Anaya for the start of Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023.
Jovan and Kyra Lucero escort Foxy to the start of Fiesta Santa Fe's annual Desfile de Los Niños Pet Parade on Sept. 9, 2023.