ESPAÑOLA — In recent weeks, it appeared residents at La Vista Del Rio Apartments would face a similar panicked search for new housing that distressed former tenants at a sister housing project last year.

The low-income housing complex was built in the mid-1980s along with Santa Clara Apartments, which shuttered in November 2022 after the city of Española condemned the building, citing a slew of longstanding fire code violations. 

The threatened closure of La Vista Del Rio in recent weeks was spurred, however, by the property's owner, Bosley Management of Sheridan, Wyo., which gave tenants a little more than two weeks' notice the complex would be shutting down April 1. 