ESPAÑOLA — In recent weeks, it appeared residents at La Vista Del Rio Apartments would face a similar panicked search for new housing that distressed former tenants at a sister housing project last year.
The low-income housing complex was built in the mid-1980s along with Santa Clara Apartments, which shuttered in November 2022 after the city of Española condemned the building, citing a slew of longstanding fire code violations.
The threatened closure of La Vista Del Rio in recent weeks was spurred, however, by the property's owner, Bosley Management of Sheridan, Wyo., which gave tenants a little more than two weeks' notice the complex would be shutting down April 1.
The March 15 letter to La Vista Del Rio tenants from ownership partner Constance Bosley cited ongoing illegal activities onsite that gave the owner "no other choice" but to close the complex. Bosley laid blame for "unsafe conditions" at the six-building property on the city of Española, which she claimed was refusing to "protect the residents of this complex" by allegedly denying the area law enforcement services.
However, letters to the property's owners from its lender — the U.S. Department of Agriculture — in the months preceding Bosley's letter point to potential financial reasons for closing the complex instead.
La Vista Del Rio's owners were directed to rescind the closure notice by USDA officials because it did not comply with legal requirements for eviction notice.
Although residents have narrowly avoided eviction for now, the long-term prospects there remain uncertain. Management sent out a followup letter on March 23, telling tenants that while they could stay, they would do so at their "own risk."
Some tenants are leaving anyway, while others are staying for now, uncertainty hanging over their heads. A woman began crying Friday morning as she described the whiplash of recent developments and how they have affected her family.
"Is he going to change his mind again and put us in the same situation?" said the woman, a tenant who asked to remain anonymous. "They play almost an emotional terrorism with you. … It's so hard when you have kids, and you find your daughter in her room crying and saying, 'What's going to happen? I don't want to leave.' After you see that, in the back of your mind, it's like, 'What am I putting my kids through?' "
The woman said she works three jobs. She has two young children, and each weekend she takes them into the mountains to hunt and fish, trying to show them "it's a big world out there."
If she had the money, she said, she would buy some land for a small home and a farm. But she finds herself caught in what seems to be a never-ending cycle of poverty.
"We are here because we have no other option," she said. "Honestly, I do want to leave, but it's so hard because now it's in the back of my mind, wondering what is going to happen."
Nevertheless, she was glad she wasn't packing up to move Friday, a day ahead of Bosley's initial deadline for tenants to leave. She attributed the company's reversal to the efforts of a local group led by activist Mateo Peixinho and Española Pathways Shelter Director Cristian Madrid-Estrada, among others.
"They've been amazing," she said. "The fact that this place is staying open is all because of them."
Peixinho said 37 residents remained at La Vista Del Rio on Wednesday but some have been leaving as a result of the recent mixed signals on whether it will remain open.
A 39-year-old Marine veteran named Adam was packing up his belongings Friday to move out after living at La Vista Del Rio for about two years. He said he would be "couch surfing" between his grandmother's house and a friend's.
In spite of the efforts to keep the complex open, Adam said he did not trust that it would be viable long-term.
"It's an inevitability that they're going to shut it down anyway," Adam said. "It's not ideal — really, it kind of freaking sucks."
Efforts to keep apartments open
Peixinho and Madrid-Estrada's "rural housing task force" was funded by a grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and created by Rio Arriba County in an attempt to bring together service providers and builders to address a crisis of housing and substance use disorder in the county. It had only met a couple of times this year before it stumbled upon an urgent priority: the eviction letters sent to La Vista Del Rio tenants on March 15.
After the city of Española condemned the Bosley-owned Santa Clara Apartments in November 2022, residents from 32 apartments at that complex, only a mile away, were forced to leave within weeks, and many of those former tenants still lacked housing in March 2023. Some of them moved into La Vista Del Rio.
The group saw Santa Clara Apartments as a lost cause for low-income housing in Española. Because the almost 40-year-old building was condemned, it would have to be demolished and rebuilt to become another housing project.
But La Vista Del Rio need not suffer the same fate, they thought. It could still be salvaged.
"We determined that the city was not supporting this action," Peixinho said. "Bosley's letter was just … trying to get out from under this place. It was a bogus letter."
The task force reached out to elected officials at every level, from Santa Fe County Commissioner Justin Greene to state Sen. Leo Jaramillo to U.S. Rep. Teresa Leger Fernandez and U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján. That was how they got the attention of the USDA, Peixinho said.
Bosley's second, March 23 letter, rescinding the closure of the apartments, stated the USDA Rural Development program — which funded the construction of the apartments — "demands" the complex remain open, "even though the constant, continuous, dangerous illegal activity is still ongoing."
"For your own safety, we advise you vacate your unit, as soon as possible," the letter states. "If you remain living at this complex, you are living there at your own risk, and you are totally responsible for your safety."
Peixinho called the letter an "intimidation tactic," saying such language is used often by landlords to avoid official eviction proceedings.
Future of complex uncertain
The task force organized a meeting Wednesday between elected officials, community groups and USDA housing officials. Bosley Management, though invited, was not present.
Though the department has recently threatened litigation and acceleration of Bosley's loan for La Vista Del Rio, according to correspondence obtained by The New Mexican via a public records request, USDA housing program director Laurie Warzinski declined to answer whether the property was currently in foreclosure on Wednesday. She said only "now would be the time to approach the owner" if someone is interested in buying the property.
Given such a sale, Warzinski said, a new owner of the property would be required to honor current residents' leases for 180 days. After that, whether the property remains as low-income housing would be up to that owner.
The Española City Council discussed purchasing the property during a closed-door session Tuesday, although no decisions appear to have been made.
"There was a closed session last night, a private, closed session, so I would like to know how you even know there was an offer made," City Councilor Denise Benavidez said at Wednesday's meeting in response to a question about the city's plans. "And secondly, the city has not yet determined any of … that decision is yet to even happen."
Benavidez, who works as an affordable housing administrator for Santa Fe County, said she assisted former Santa Clara tenants and "every single one that wanted assistance, except for three who I am still working with, to get housed got that opportunity."
She went on to say there was "a lot that went wrong" at Santa Clara and were failures on USDA's part, including a lack of annual inspections and certification of tenants. When city officials "arrived at that facility," she said, the property manager was shredding leases.
Cynthia Lentini, a grants manager at Pathways and a member of the task force, asked Wednesday what the city's intentions were in buying the property and whether it planned to continue providing low-income housing. She questioned why the city would have the discussion to purchase the property "with no idea in place on what to do with it."
One reason the group believes it is so important to keep La Vista Del Rio open is because, with Santa Clara out of the picture, the remaining complex is the only USDA-subsidized housing facility in either Santa Fe or Rio Arriba counties. If La Vista Del Rio closes, combined with Santa Clara, that would mean 96 fewer low-income housing units in the Española Valley.
While the department has promised housing vouchers to tenants if they are forced to leave, those can involve a lengthy registration process with no guarantee that the resident will find housing, let alone find it anywhere nearby.
"We are seeing the fallout of Santa Clara still," Madrid-Estrada said Friday, gesturing toward a line of people outside the door at Pathways waiting for the shelter's daily lunch service. "This crisis — we are only scratching the surface of why we are in this bind and what it is causing."