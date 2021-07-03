Fusion Tacos is on the fast track to cover all corners of Santa Fe.
The food truck-based operation by the husband-and-wife duo of Pedro Lopez and Perla Ramon will take over the Beer Hall Kitchen full-time Thursday at Santa Fe Brewing’s headquarters on N.M. 14.
Santa Fe Brewing since March has invited a series of chefs to operate the new outdoor pop-up kitchen the brewer set up in a shipping container. Fusion Tacos filled the Thursday-to-Sunday pop-up slot twice.
“First we got an invitation from them for a pop-up,” Ramon said. “We were really excited about it. They told us they were planning to get somebody full-time. There were a few on the list.”
After Fusion Tacos did its second weekend pop-up, Santa Fe Brewing asked Lopez and Ramon to be the food partners for the rest of the year.
Fusion Tacos has had a meteoric rise since parking its first food truck at Airport Road and Lucia Lane in November 2019.
“Airport is always busy,” Ramon said.
They opened a second food truck in January at Old Santa Fe Trail and Paseo de Peralta, and in April opened in the food court at Santa Fe Place.
Fusion Tacos is exactly that — a combination of many things. Ramon has an extensive roster of tacos but also nachos, protein shakes, fruit and yogurt parfaits and Caesar salads. Santa Fe Place and Santa Fe Brewing also offer hot wings.
The birria taco is the top seller for Fusion Tacos, but there are also carne asada, chicken, al pastor, carnitas and chorizo tacos.
The Beer Hall Kitchen is part of Santa Fe Brewing owner Brian Lock’s two-year effort to expand New Mexico’s largest and oldest craft brewery into a destination. The kitchen is the food element that goes along with the Beer Hall that opened in December 2019 and the outdoor Beer Garden with large lawn that opened in October.
“It’s been bringing people out,” Santa Fe Brewing marketing director Evan Wrons said about the weekly pop-up kitchen. “It’s been huge for the Beer Hall. It’s time to make sure we have food almost every day of the week.”
Fusion Tacos at the Beer Hall Garden will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, possibly later on weekends. The kitchen will be closed Mondays.
