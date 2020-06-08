Department directors at the city of Santa Fe would be furloughed more than their employees over four pay periods under a proposal the Webber administration is pushing to help address a looming budget deficit of $100 million.
The so-called Furlough Bridge Plan, which the City Council will consider Wednesday, calls for a vast majority of city employees to be furloughed for four hours per week while most of the top officials at City Hall would be furloughed for six hours per week between July 11 and Sept. 4.
While department directors earn considerably more money than the average city employee, the six-hour-per-week furlough represents a 15 percent pay cut for them.
As the name implies, the plan is designed to help the city bridge the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1, while the administration of Mayor Alan Webber continues to develop a spending plan amid a pandemic that has wreaked havoc on city finances.
The plan comes on the heels of a highly contentious decision by the council in late April to impose furloughs of four hours a week on 868 employees and 16 hours a week on 180 others to help close a projected $46 million budget shortfall in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
City employees called that plan unfair, saying lower-paid workers would take the biggest hit.
At the time, officials said employees whose facilities are closed or who perform job functions that have been reduced, such as lifeguards and other parks and recreation workers, would be furloughed more than their city government colleagues.
Bernadette Salazar, the city’s human resources director, said in a telephone interview Monday that employees who had lost more hours of pay in the first round of furloughs will have work to do.
“They will be doing some functions within the facilities, and also they could be reassigned to other areas to assist,” she said. “For example, some employees have already been reassigned to help with parks.”
Under the latest furlough plan, all city employees, except most uniformed public safety personnel, would be furloughed the same number of hours.
While most at-will department directors would be furloughed for six hours per week under the mayor’s proposal, City Manager Jarel LaPan Hill and City Attorney Erin McSherry wouldn’t. However, the pair are expected to donate an equivalent of 15 percent of their salaries to the city government under the proposal.
The furlough plan is projected to generate nearly $800,000 in savings altogether.
